Top Florida State players not playing in Orange Bowl Game against Georgia

Florida State ended the 2023 college football season on a disappointing note after being excluded from the College Football Playoff.

The Seminoles concluded the season unbeaten and won the Atlantic Coast Conference title. Nonetheless, they were not considered worthy by the CFP selection committee for a place in the postseason tournament, a decision that is still hotly debated among fans.

The team is now billed to play in the Orange Bowl against Georgia, who also missed out on the playoffs after the Southeastern Conference championship game loss to Alabama. In the wake of the disappointment, Florida State won't have a number of players suited for the bowl game.

Let's examine the Seminoles' top players who will miss the Orange Bowl game against Georgia.

Florida State players not playing the Orange Bowl

#1, Johnny Wilson, wide receiver

Following another impressive season at Tallahassee, Johnny Wilson has declared for the upcoming 2024 NFL draft, marking the end of his time in college football.

The wide receiver has played his last game for the Seminoles after announcing he is skipping the Orange Bowl against Georgia. However, Wilson made it known that he would be ready to participate in the Senior Bowl to boost his draft chances ahead of the event in April 2024.

#2, Jordan Travis, quarterback

Jordan Travis led Florida State to a successful season in 2023, orchestrating the team's potent offense. It marked another brilliant season for the quarterback in the Seminoles' backfield.

Travis suffered an injury late in the season, which significantly made the team's offense struggle. His absence has been credited with the Seminoles' exclusion from the playoffs. He will also be missing the Orange Bowl due to the injury he is currently nursing.

#3, Destyn Hill, wide receiver

Destyn Hill has had a noteworthy freshman season at Florida State and is one for the future. The wide receiver participated in nine games, recording six receptions for 87 yards.

However, Hill suffered an undisclosed injury later in the season, which is expected to rule him out of the Orange Bowl game against Georgia later this month.

#4, Tate Rodemaker, quarterback

Tate Rodemaker was named the backup to Jordan Travis at the beginning of the season. He got his chance to start for the Seminoles against Florida after Travis got injured.

However, Rodemaker suffered a head injury against the Noles' in-state rivals, which led him to miss the ACC championship game against Louisville. He is not expected to return to action in the Orange Bowl against Georgia.

The Bulldogs play the Seminoles on Saturday, Dec. 30, with kick-off at 4 p.m. ET. The game will be shown live on ESPN.

