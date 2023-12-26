Top Iowa players who've entered the transfer portal ahead of Citrus Bowl against Tennessee

Iowa had a brilliant season in the 2023 college football. The Hawkeyes finished the regular season with an overall 10-2 record and 7-2 in conference play. They went all the way to the Big Ten Championship game, where they lost to two-time defending champion Michigan.

The Hawkeyes are scheduled to play Tennessee in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2024.

Let's examine the list of Iowa players that have entered the transfer portal.

Iowa players that have entered the transfer portal

#1, Jackson Filer, Edge

Jackson Filer started his college football career in the NJCAA with Iowa Western in 2021. The defensive lineman transferred to Iowa after a brilliant 2022 season, where he earned the NJCAA Defensive Player of the Year. However, he didn't make an appearance for the Hawkeyes in 2023.

#2, Joey Labas, QB

Joey Labas arrived at Iowa as a freshman in the 2021 season, but he's been unable to make a breakthrough in the program. Labas has only one appearance for the Hawkeyes and didn't feature this season despite the injury to starting quarterback Cade McNamara.

#3, Brenden Deasfernandes, DB

Brenden Deasfernandes has been a backup cornerback since arriving at Iowa in 2020. The redshirt junior did not play any game with the Hawkeyes in his first two seasons and only played one in his third. Deasfernandes appeared in 13 games from the bench this season.

#4, Anterio Thompson, DL

Anterio Thompson arrived at Iowa alongside Jackson Filer from Iowa Western. However, he was also unable to become a crucial member of the Hawkeyes team. Making some notable impact on the special team, the defensive lineman participated in just two defensive snaps in 2023.

#5, Diante Vines, WR

Diante Vines arrived at Iowa in 2021 as a freshman and opted for a redshirt. He didn't make any appearance for the Hawkeyes in his first two seasons. However, the wide receiver played seven games in his third season and was on the field for the Hawkeyes 10 times in 2023.

#6, Spencer Petras, QB

Spencer Petras has spent five seasons at Iowa. The quarterback arrived at the program in 2018 and played as a backup for his first three seasons. Petras served as the Hawkeyes' starting quarterback in 2021 and 2022 before losing the role to Michigan transfer Cade McNamara. Earlier this month, the QB announced that he has committed to Utah State.

