Top LSU players not playing in ReliaQuest Bowl game against Wisconsin

The 13th-ranked LSU Tigers will face off against the Wisconsin Badgers in a New Year's Six bowl game this year as they square off in the ReliaQuest Bowl. However, there are going to be some significant players that are on the Tigers roster who will not be playing in this game.

Today, we are going to discuss some of the top players that are not going to be suiting up for Brian Kelly on New Year's Day.

Top LSU players not playing in ReliaQuest Bowl

John Emery Jr., Running Back

Senior running back John Emery Jr. has been a big cog in the Tigers offense, but a knee injury is going to keep him sidelined for this bowl game. He has not seen the field since suffering the injury on Nov. 11 against the Florida Gators. This season, he finishes with 23 rushing attempts for 121 yards (5.3 yards per carry) with a rushing touchdown as well as three catches for 58 yards (19.3 yards per reception).

He has been with the LSU Tigers for the last four seasons as he has 213 career rushing attempts for 1,062 yards (5.0 yards per carry) with 14 rushing touchdowns and 36 receptions for 320 yards (8.9 yards per catch) with a pair of receiving touchdowns.

Zy Alexander, Defensive Back

Junior defensive back Zy Alexander has been a solid contributor for the LSU Tigers this season but is nursing a leg injury that is expected to keep him from playing in this game. He has not appeared in a game for the Tigers since Oct. 21 against the Army Black Knights. He has 44 total tackles (30 solo, 14 assisted) with a pair of interceptions and seven pass deflections.

This is Alexander's first season with LSU but his fourth college football season, as he spent the first three years with the Southeast Louisiana Lions before transferring ahead of this season. He has 75 career tackles (52 solo, 23 assisted) with a pair of forced fumbles, 12 pass deflections and 11 interceptions.

List of all the players not playing against Wisconsin

There are a lot of reasons for players to miss this bowl game against the Wisconsin Badgers. Whether it be for the NCAA Transfer Portal, injuries or preparing for the 2024 NFL draft, players will wind up missing this game.

Below is a list of all the LSU players who will miss the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Player Position Reason Greg Brooks Jr Safety Head Darian Chestnut Cornerback Personal John Emery Jr Running Back Knee Zy Alexander Cornerback Leg Marlon Martinez Offensive Lineman Transfer Portal Quency Wiggins Defensive Lineman Transfer Portal Jackson McGohan Tight End Transfer Portal Tavion Faulk Quarterback Transfer Portal Laterrance Welch Cornerback Transfer Portal Tre Bradford Running Back Transfer Portal Armoni Goodwin Running Back Transfer Portal Bryce Langston Defensive Tackle Transfer Portal Corren Norman Running Back Transfer Portal

