Top NFL draft prospects from the ACC feat. Clemson and Boston College

The ACC has remained united amid the ongoing realignment in college football. With the 2023 season looming, some teams are better equipped with prospective talents than others.

Boston College slogged through a terrible campaign last season, and this is a make-or-break year for coach Jeff Hafley. Yet their Achilles heel last year, its offensive line, could be a strength in 2023 and contains a lot of next-level talent.

Meanwhile, once a national powerhouse, Clemson has taken a step back. While they remain the class of the ACC, they no longer have a player on the national scene. Regardless, the Tigers are loaded with NFL prospects, as Sportskeeda's mock draft simulator illustrates.

Top 2024 NFL draft prospects from ACC team Boston College

Injuries prevented the Eagles from developing a consistent offensive line in 2022, and as a result, quarterback Phil Jurkovec was beat up and then transferred to Pittsburgh. However, one of their better blockers returns to the field this season, and several younger linemen are starting to blossom.

Drew Kendall

The Eagles have a tradition of developing next-level offensive linemen, and Drew Kendall is a chip off the old block. Like his father, Pete, a Boston College graduate and a first-round selection of the Seattle Seahawks in 1996, Kendall is quick, explosive and versatile.

The younger Kendall is strong at the point, but he also shows a lot of ability blocking in motion. Unlike his father, who played guard, Drew lines up at center. Like his dad, Drew wears jersey #66.

Christian Mahogany

The Eagles' offensive line took a big hit last season when Christian Mahogany was lost for the year after sustaining an injury in fall camp. Mahogany has great size as well as power and shows a lot of athleticism at guard. His ability to return to form will dictate whether or not he’s a Day 2 choice or a late-rounder.

Other Boston College draft prospects

Ozzy Trapilo is a developing left tackle in the ACC, while Kyle Hergel is a tough and fundamentally sound guard who transferred over from Texas State. Both are draftable players.

Boston College Next-level Prospects Grade Rnd Full Name Pos # Yr 3.75 3rd Drew Kendall C 66 3So 3.49 4-5 Christian Mahogany G 73 5Sr 3.42 5th Donovan Ezeiruaku DE 6 3Jr 3.38 6th Ozzy Trapilo T 70 4Jr 3.32 6th Kyle Hergel G 60 6Sr 3.28 7th Ryan O'Keefe WR 4 4Sr 3.28 7th Kam Arnold ILB 5 4Sr 3.03 FA Elijah Jones CB 20 5Sr 3.00 FA Victor Nelson S 21 4Jr 2.95 FA Pat Garwo III RB 24 5Sr

Top NFL draft prospects from ACC's Clemson for 2024

The Tigers had a pair of players selected in the first round last April and three drafted in the top 90 picks, all from the defensive side of the ball. Clemson may not have a player selected in the first round in 2024, but it could have six top 90 players drafted, all from the defensive side of the ball again.

Barrett Carter

Outside linebacker Trenton Simpson was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft, but his playing mate Barrett Carter could be chosen a frame earlier. Carter, like Simpson, is an explosive sideline-to-sideline defender who shows great range on the field and covers a ton of area.

He’s outstanding in pursuit and shows a lot of ability in coverage. The difference between him and Simpson? Carter has much better instincts than his former teammate, who was always searching for the ball rather than diagnosing plays.

Ruke Orhorhoro and Tyler Davis

Much to the dismay of Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy, Clemson got a gift when Ruke Orhorhoro and Tyler Davis chose to return for a second senior season.

Orhorhoro shows the ability to dominate the opposition at 290 pounds, and he explodes off the snap and then blows plays up. Though slightly smaller, Davis has the style of a one-gap/three-technique tackle. He reminds me of former Tigers star Grady Jarrett.

Nate Wiggins

ACC team Clemson has put a lot of defensive backs into the NFL, and Nate Wiggins is the latest version. The junior is a shutdown corner who plays feisty, athletic football and displays solid ball skills.

Wiggins has a slim frame that he must fill out, and I would not totally dismiss an eventual rise into the first round.

Clemson Next-level Prospects Grade Rnd Full Name Pos # Yr 3.88 2nd Barrett Carter OLB 0 3Jr 3.83 2nd Ruke Orhorhoro DT 33 6Sr 3.82 2nd Nate Wiggins CB 2 3Jr 3.78 2-3 Tyler Davis DT 13 6Sr 3.69 3rd Andrew Mukuba S 9 3Jr 3.64 3rd Jeremiah Trotter Jr. ILB 54 3Jr 3.45 5th Will Shipley RB 2 3Jr 3.37 6th Xavier Thomas DE 3 6Sr 3.35 6th Jake Briningstool TE 9 3Jr 3.26 7th Sheridan Jones CB 6 6Sr 3.07 FA Marcus Tate G 74 3Jr 3.05 FA Beaux Collins WR 80 3Jr 3.04 FA Tre Williams DT 8 4Jr 3.00 FA R.J. Mickens S 9 4Sr 2.83 FA Justin Mascoll DE 7 6Sr 2.72 FA Will Putnam C 56 6Sr

