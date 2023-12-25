Top Penn State players not playing in Peach Bowl game against Ole Miss

Penn State had another noteworthy season under James Franklin in 2023. The 10th-ranked Nittany Lions (10-2) lost only to No. 7 Ohio State and No. 1 Michigan, which made the season identical to the 2022 season. The team will look to build on that in 2024.

The Nittany Lions also secured a New Year's Six bowl game once again. They will be playing against the 11th-ranked Ole Miss (10-2) in the Peach Bowl. Having won the Rose Bowl last year, Penn State will hope to claim this one also against the much-improved Rebels.

However, a few players have chosen not to participate in the highly anticipated matchup based on their personal decisions. This article examines the Nitanny Lions' players who have opted out of the upcoming Peach Bowl.

Penn State players not playing in the Peach Bowl

At a time when many college football teams are recording high numbers of bowl game opt-outs due to a couple of reasons, only three Penn State players have decided not to participate in the Peach Bowl.

#1, Jace Tutty, CB

Despite how highly-rated Jace Tutty was during his high school days, the versatile player was been unable to find his feet at Penn State. He arrived at the program as a true freshman in 2021 but opted for a redshirt after seeing no game time throughout that season.

Tutty spent three seasons with the Nittany Lions without making an appearance for the team. However, he earned Academic All-Big Ten honors in 2022. The cornerback has entered the transfer portal to seek a move elsewhere and won't play in the Peach Bowl.

#2, Alex Bacchetta, P

Alex Bacchetta held the distinction of being the No. 1-rated punter in his recruiting class. However, he’s been unable to secure regular game time at Penn State.

He saw action in two games as a true freshman in 2022 and did not play at all in 2023. Seeking more playing opportunities, Bacchetta entered the transfer portal. The punter has announced his transfer to Rice and won’t be playing in the Peach Bowl against Ole Miss.

#3, Christian Driver, S

Christian Driver was a true freshman for Penn State in 2022 with a lot of potential in him. With just four games under his berth, he opted for a redshirt for the season.

In 2023, Driver made appearances in six games, mainly contributing on special teams, where he registered two tackles. He will not be playing in the Peach Bowl after entering the transfer portal.

