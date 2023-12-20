Top South Alabama and Eastern Michigan players not playing in the Ventures Bowl

The South Alabama Jaguars and the Eastern Michigan Eagles are ready to face off on Saturday in the 68 Ventures Bowl. These teams both finished the regular season with a 6-6 record.

The rosters of the two teams are going to be watched keenly with injuries to some players and some others entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Let's take a look at some of the top players on each side who will be missing this game.

Top South Alabama players not playing in the Ventures Bowl

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Caullin Lacy, Wide Receiver

Junior wide receiver Caullin Lacy has been a star for the South Alabama Jaguars but has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He has been a force throughout the season and has posted 91 catches for 1,316 yards (14.5 yards per reception) with seven touchdown grabs.

He has been with the program for four seasons and has put up some big numbers, specifically in the previous two years. Lacy has 208 receptions for 2,518 yards (12.1 yards per catch) with 13 touchdown catches as well as 31 rushing attempts for 140 yards (4.5 yards per carry).

Devin Voisin, Wide Receiver

Senior wide receiver Devin Voisin has been dealing with a knee injury that has caused him to miss a majority of the season. He only played in two games this season and finished with five receptions for 77 yards (15.4 yards per catch), with a touchdown reception.

He has played a bit on each side of the football and has been with the program since 2019. Voisin played as a receiver in 2019 before playing defense in 2020 and 2021, before jumping back to receiver in 2022 and 2023.

He has 71 receptions for 950 yards (13.4 yards per catch) with six touchdown receptions, as well as a pair of total tackles and a pair of forced fumbles.

Top Eastern Michigan players not playing in the Ventures Bowl

Austin Smith, Quarterback

Starting quarterback Austin Smith has placed his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal and it is going to be interesting to see how he is viewed. He has done decently well this year with 171-of-298 (57.4 completion percentage) for 1,775 yards and nine touchdown passes to seven interceptions.

Smith also has 101 rushing attempts for 134 yards (1.3 yards per carry) with two rushing touchdowns.

The QB has been with the program for three years and has been getting playing time throughout the last two years. Smith has been doing well as he is 240-of-418 (57.4 completion percentage) for 2,565 yards with 15 touchdowns to 11 interceptions as well as 162 rushing attempts for 389 yards (2.4 yards per carry) with four rushing touchdowns.

Mikah Coleman, Defensive Lineman

The offense isn't the only side of the ball for the Eagles with missing players as senior defensive lineman Mikah Coleman has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He has stepped up this season with 39 total tackles (16 solo, 23 assist) with 4.5 sacks and a pass deflection.

He has played with Eastern Michigan for the previous two seasons. Coleman has 51 total tackles (22 solo, 29 assist) with three pass deflections and 6.5 sacks in his career.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season