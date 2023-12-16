Top Syracuse players not playing in Boca Raton Bowl game against South Florida

The Syracuse Orange finished 6-6 in the season and barely became bowl-eligible with their win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons to end the season. They are going to be facing off against the South Florida Bulls in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 21, but will not have their full allotment of players.

There are going to be many players that do not play in their program's respective bowl games and the Syracuse Orange are no different. Let's take a look at some of the top players who will not be competing against the South Florida Bulls in this game.

Top Syracuse players not playing in Boca Raton Bowl vs. South Florida

Leon Lowery, Linebacker

Sophomore linebacker Leon Lowery has been among the most experienced players for the Syracuse Orange and is coming off his best season thus far. This season, he has 46 total tackles (26 solo, 20 assisted) with 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a pass deflection.

Lowery has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after four seasons with the Syracuse Orange. In his collegiate career, he has posted 75 total tackles (45 solo, 30 assisted) with two pass deflections and 5.0 sacks. This is going to be a huge loss for the Orange going forward.

Jeremiah Wilson, Defensive Back

Sophomore defensive back Jeremiah Wilson has played two seasons for the Syracuse Orange but will not be playing in this game as he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. In his two-year career, he recorded 37 total tackles (30 solo, seven assisted) with six pass deflections and an interception.

Wilson has played well throughout the 2023 season and has 16 total tackles (13 solo, three assisted) with five pass deflections and an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

Isaiah Jones, Wide Receiver

Junior wide receiver Isaiah Jones has been a strong receiving option for the Syracuse Orange throughout his tenure. He missed a portion of the season with an injury but recorded nine receptions for 166 yards (18.4 yards per catch) with two touchdown receptions. After two seasons on the field for the Orange, he has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

In his two seasons, he had 13 catches for 226 yards (17.4 yards per reception) with three touchdown catches. While not putting up incredible numbers, it is still a massive loss for the program.

Oronde Gadsden II, Tight End

Junior tight end Oronde Gadsden II is one of the players who is not going to be playing in this game. He is out with an ankle injury and has not played since Sept. 9, when his team took on Western Michigan.

He finished this season with seven receptions for 67 yards (9.6 yards per catch) with a receiving touchdown.

Last season was a bettor one for Gadsden. He had 61 catches for 969 yards (15.9 yards per reception) with six touchdown grabs. Losing one of the top pass-catchers for the program has been tough for the team throughout the season and will be difficult for the bowl game.

List of all the players not playing against South Florida

The Syracuse Orange have one of the longest lists of players who are not going to be playing in their bowl game. They have 11 different players that have officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and four other players who are not expected to play due to injuries they have sustained earlier this season.

Below is a list of all 15 Syracuse Orange players who are not going to be playing in the Boca Raton Bowl against the South Florida Bulls.

Player Position Reason David Wohlabaugh Jr Offensive Lineman Leg Steven Mahar Jr Tight End Knee Oronde Gadsden II Tight End Ankle Trebor Pena Wide Receiver Undisclosed Josiah Jeffery Linebacker Transfer Portal Ike Daniels Wide Receiver Transfer Portal Isaiah Jones Wide Receiver Transfer Portal Quan Peterson Defensive Back Transfer Portal Jeremiah Wilson Defensive Back Transfer Portal Leon Lowery Linebacker Transfer Portal Malcolm Folk Safety Transfer Portal Jakobie Seabourn Safety Transfer Portal Terry Lockett Defensive Lineman Transfer Portal Francois Nolton Jr. Defensive Lineman Transfer Portal Aman Greenwood Defensive Back Transfer Portal

