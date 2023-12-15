Top UCF players not playing in the Gasparilla Bowl Game against Georgia Tech

The UCF Knights face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. However, not everyone on the roster is going to be available for the UCF Knights.

After barely qualifying for a bowl game after winning their final regular season game to get to the magic number of six wins, let's take a deeper dive into the roster and discuss some key players who are not going to be taking the field.

Top UCF players not playing in Gasparilla Bowl vs Georgia Tech

Amari Johnson, Wide Receiver

While he has not played much throughout the 2023 season, senior wide receiver Amari Johnson is a huge loss for the program, as he's not playing in the Gasparilla Bowl against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Johnson entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, so he will not suit up for this game. He had a solid season last year, registering 23 receptions for 137 yards (6.0 yards per catch) with a touchdown and seven rushing attempts for 27 yards (3.9 yards per carry) with a rushing touchdown as well.

That does not change much of the offense, as Johnson only appeared in one game all season and finished with two carries for three yards but no catches.

Corey Thornton, Defensive Back

Senior defensive back Corey Thornton has been a huge aspect to the secondary for the UCF Knights but has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and will not be playing here.

He had a strong season, recording 27 total tackles (23 solo, four assisted) with three interceptions and nine pass deflections. Thornton has spent his entire four-year collegiate career with the Knights.

So, his absence is not going to be a huge loss, as Thornton has not really stepped up this year to prove that he's a strong secondary member.

Fred Davis II, Defensive Back

Defensive back Fred Davis II is not going to be playing here, as he's one of the many players entering the NCAA Transfer Portal before the bowl games kick off.

He played three seasons with the Clemson Tigers before transferring to the UCF Knights before this season. However, he has not seen the field this season for the Knights and is looking for a new program to call home after one year.

DeJordan Mask, Defensive Back

One of the more underrated players missing this game will be senior defensive back DeJordan Mask.

He has not done incredibly well, as he has 11 total tackles (eight solo, three assisted) with an interception. While not performing too well throughout the season, he recorded 40 + tackles in three previous seasons and a total of four interceptions.

Mask is not going to be playing in this game, as he has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Mask only played the 2023 season with the Knights, as he transferred before the season after playing with the Texas State Bobcats from 2019-2022.

List of all the players not playing against Georgia Tech

The UCF Knights are going to have a bunch of players who will not be available for the Gasparilla Bowl against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Below is a list of all the players who are not going to be seeing the field for a myriad of reasons. The reasons range from injuries, preparing for the 2024 NFL draft and opting out of the bowl game or entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Let's take a look at all the players who are not playing.

Player Position Reason Jordan Davis Tight End Undisclosed DeJordan Mask Defensive Back Undisclosed Chaucey Magwood Wide Receiver Redshirt Season Kervins Choute Defensive Lineman Transfer Portal Isaiah Paul Wide Receiver Transfer Portal Amari Johnson Wide Receiver Transfer Portal Keenan Cupit EDGE Transfer Portal Corey Thornton Cornerback Transfer Portal Drake Metcalf Center Transfer Portal Tyler Griffin Wide Receiver Transfer Portal Jaylon Griffin Wide Receiver Transfer Portal Fred Davis II Defensive Back Transfer Portal

