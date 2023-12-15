Top UCLA players not playing in LA Bowl Game against Boise State

The UCLA Bruins are preparing to take on the Boise State Broncos in the LA Bowl on Saturday evening. However, for a multitude of reasons, there are going to be players that are on the team that will not be playing in this game. Let's dive deeper into the program and discuss which players will miss the bowl game against Boise State.

Top UCLA players not playing in LA Bowl vs. Boise State

Laiatu Latu, Defensive Lineman

Senior defensive lineman Laiatu Latu has been the best defensive player for the Bruins and will be absent from the LA Bowl. Latu has declared for the 2024 NFL draft. However, coach Chip Kelly attempted to take the pressure off of Latu's shoulders and instead spun it in the direction of the school as the reason why.

"He's got a lot, he's been away, he's got a lot of his money," Kelly said. "He's got finals, he's got three finals coming up. He was studying yesterday. Latu is the only guy we have in [the 2024 NFL draft] situation, but not in terms of preparation for the NFL and really try to finish up school."

Latu was a force on the defensive line for UCLA this season as he finished with 49 total tackles (28 solo, 21 assisted), 13.0 total sacks, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and two pass deflections.

Dante Moore, Quarterback

The UCLA Bruins have been doing well throughout the season, but the quarterback situation has been a bit interesting as multiple quarterbacks have started games. However, freshman quarterback Dante Moore has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will not be part of the program for the LA Bowl.

He had a good start to his collegiate career but needs to show improvement throughout his next few years. Dante Moore is 114 of 213 (53.5 completion %) for 1,610 yards with 11 touchdown passes to nine interceptions.

Kamari Ramsey, Defensive Back

Redshirt freshman Kamari Ramsey is ready to find a new home after two years with the UCLA Bruins, as he officially entered the transfer portal before the upcoming bowl game. Ramsey completely stepped up compared to what he did in 2022, as he finished with 40 total tackles (27 solo, 13 assisted) with an interception as well as four pass deflections.

The loss of one of their most successful members in the secondary for the Bruins will be difficult for the team against the Broncos. However, they will have to build off their depth chart to win this bowl game.

John Humphrey, Defensive Back

Senior defensive back John Humphrey also will not be on the field in Saturday's bowl showdown, which will test the secondary of the Bruins. He has officially entered the transfer portal as well and, as a result, will not be playing against the Broncos.

Humphrey played pretty well and was all over the field this season as he wrapped up the 2023 season with 31 total tackles (22 solo, nine assisted), two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, a pair of interceptions and three pass deflections.

It will be intriguing to see how the defense for the UCLA Bruins looks without two of their better members of the secondary out for the game.

List of all the players not playing against Boise State

Below is the list of UCLA Bruins players who will not play in the LA Bowl against Boise State. These players will not be on the field, whether it be injury, entering the transfer portal or preparation for the upcoming NFL draft.

Player Position Reason John Humphrey Cornerback Transfer Portal Kam Brown Wide Receiver Transfer Portal Keegan Jones Wide Receiver Transfer Portal Carsen Ryan Tight End Transfer Portal Dante Moore Quarterback Transfer Portal Jake Wiley Offensive Lineman Transfer Portal William Nimmo Safety Transfer Portal Kamari Ramsey Defensive Back Transfer Portal Laiatu Late EDGE NFL Draft Ale Kaho Linebacker Leg Injury

