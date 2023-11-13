Top undefeated college football teams after Week 11: Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan

The 2023 college football season is nearly over as we enter the final two weeks of the regular season.

Through 11 weeks, the top teams have already separated themselves from the pack, potential contenders. There are now seven undefeated teams in college football.

With the college football playoff rankings being out, let's take a look at the top undefeated teams after Week 11.

Top undefeated college football teams after Week 11

#1 Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs are behind the Ohio State Buckeyes in the college football playoff committee's ranking, but that could change after Week 11.

The Bulldogs are the reigning back-to-back National champions and are coming off a 52-17 blowout win over Ole Miss. Georgia is set to go on the road to play the Tennessee Volunteers in Week 12 and then play Georgia Tech in Week 13, as all signs point to the Bulldogs going 12-0 in the regular season.

#2 Michigan Wolverines

Michigan beat Penn State in Week 11

The Michigan Wolverines had their first true test of the college football season on Saturday as they went on the road to play Penn State.

Michigan also had to do it without head coach Jim Harbaugh, who was suspended. Ultimately, the Wolverines cruised to a 24-15 win over the Nittany Lions. Michigan will now go on the road to play Maryland before ending their season at home against Ohio State.

#3 Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State beat Michigan State

The Ohio State Buckeyes picked up a lopsided 38-3 win over Michigan State on Saturday. Ohio State will host Minnesota this weekend before traveling on the road to play Michigan which will determine the Big 10 winner.

#4 Florida State Seminoles

Florida State is led by QB Jordan Travis

The Florida State Seminoles beat the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday to improve to 10-0. The Seminoles will host North Alabama on Saturday and end its season against the Florida Gators, as FSU looks poised to make it to the college football playoff.

#5 Washington Huskies

Washington set to play Oregon State in Week 12

The Washington Huskies are 10-0 and coming off a 35-28 win over Utah. Washington continues to be ranked outside the top four in the college football playoff committee's rankings. But, the Huskies still have games against Oregon State on the road and likely Oregon in the Pac-12 championship.

If Washington can win out, the Huskies will be in the college football playoff.

#6 James Madison Dukes

The James Madison Dukes are 10-0 and coming off a 44-6 blowout win over UConn on Saturday. JMU will end their season at home against Appalachian State and against Coastal Carolina.

#7 Liberty Flames

The Liberty Flames are 10-0 as well and look poised to finish their season 12-0. The Flames will end their season against UMass at home and against UTEP on the road.