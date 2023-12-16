Top USC players not playing in Holiday Bowl game against Louisville

USC started its second season under the leadership of Lincoln Riley with high hopes of bettering the 2022 season. It looked like the Trojans were in for something big early in the season as they recorded consecutive wins. However, the second half of the season saw them collapse.

The Trojans ended the 2023 college football season with a 7-5 record, with the five losses coming from their last six matches. The team's struggle in the later part of the season came as a result of its defensive flaws, which led to the dismissal of defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.

The team will look to get back on track in the 2024 season. However, they have a bowl game to play against Louisville. Following the disappointing season, a couple of players on the USC roster have chosen not to play in the upcoming Holiday Bowl.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Here are the Trojans' players who have chosen to opt out of the bowl game.

USC players not playing in the Holiday Bowl

#1, Caleb Williams, QB

No player seems to have been more affected by USC's disappointing season in 2023 than Caleb Williams. He led the Heisman Trophy race for a couple of weeks before the team's run of losses. The team's poor form eventually cost him the opportunity to retain the award.

Nonetheless, Williams had an impressive season stat-wise with the Trojans in 2023, throwing for 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns with just five interceptions. Projected as the first overall pick in 2024, Williams also had a completion rate of 68.6% and a passing efficiency of 170.1.

The former Oklahoma quarterback is expected to declare for the 2024 NFL draft, marking the end of his career in the college football landscape. According to Lincoln Riley, he has opted out of the Holiday Bowl against Louisville.

#2, Brenden Rice, WR

Brenden Rice, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, had another brilliant season with USC. The wide receiver notably formed a superb chemistry with Caleb Williams early on in the season and they were thought to be crucial to the team's potential success.

Rice recorded 37 receptions for 1,674 yards and 11 touchdowns, which showcased some improvement in his game all round. The former Colorado wideout averaged 17.4 yards per reception, the best in his four-year tenure in college football.

Following the conclusion of his senior season at USC, Brenden Rice has declared for the NFL draft and won't be available for selection in the upcoming Holiday Bowl against Louisville.

#3, Michael Jackson III, WR

Michael Jackson III has been in the USC's wide receiver rotation since his freshman year. He's had a couple of brilliant performances that present him as a potential top-notch receiver. However, three years down the lane, he is yet to nail a starting berth in the team.

Jackson has been involved in 24 games with the Trojans, playing seven games in his freshman season, eight in his sophomore and nine in his junior year. He has so far recorded 46 receptions for 498 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 10.8 yards per reception.

Heading to his senior year in college football, Jackson is looking to continue his career elsewhere. The wide receiver has entered the transfer portal and won't be playing in the upcoming Holiday Bowl encounter against Louisville.

#4, De'jon Benton, DL

De'jon Benton has spent five seasons of his college football career at USC. The defensive lineman arrived as a true freshman in 2019 but opted for a redshirt after appearing in three games that season. He did not feature at all in the COVID-19-disrupted 2020 season.

Benton was anticipated to gain a more prominent role in the team in 2021. However, the arrival of Lincoln Riley as head coach changed his tides, and he could only settle for backup roles. His time with the Trojans saw him 32 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 27 games.

With USC aiming to rebuild defense, which was evidently the reason for the disappointing 2023 season, Benton is seeking to continue his career elsewhere. The defensive lineman has entered the transfer portal and won't be playing in the Holiday Bowl against Louisville.

List of all USC players that have opted out of the Holiday Bowl

Players Position Reason Caleb Williams QB NFL Draft Brendan Rice WR NFL Draft Michael Jackson III WR Transfer Portal De'jon Benton DL Transfer Portal Raleek Brown WR Transfer Portal Chris Thompson Jr. LB Transfer Portal Jude Wolfe TE Transfer Portal Darwin Barlow RB Transfer Portal Matthew Colombo RB Transfer Portal Xamarion Gordon DB Transfer Portal Jamar Sekona DL Transfer Portal Fabian Ross CB Transfer Portal Andrew Milek OL Transfer Portal

USC will hope to get right back on track next season following a disappointing season in 2023. Riley obviously has a lot of work to do next, especially in selecting the team's new quarterback with the impending exit of Caleb Williams.

Riley has built a reputation for developing quarterbacks over the years, previously working with the likes of Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield and Jalen Hurts. He is expected to get the right candidate for the 'Air Raid offense' next season.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season