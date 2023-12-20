The Utah Utes and the Northwestern Wildcats are ready to face off in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday at 7.30 p.m. ET. The available roster for the Utes is going to be interesting due to injuries, the NCAA Transfer Portal and other situations.

Let's dive deeper into Utah's key players who will miss this game.

Top Utah players not playing in the Las Vegas Bowl

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

#1. Cameron Rising, Quarterback

Senior quarterback Cameron Rising has not appeared in any game this season as he is recovering from a knee injury he suffered in last year's bowl game.

He has been with the team for three seasons, joining before the 2020 season. So far in his career, he is 456-of-711 (64.1 completion percentage) for 5,572 yards with 46 touchdowns to 14 interceptions while also 152 rushing attempts for 953 yards (6.3 yards per carry) with 12 rushing touchdowns and a nine-yard reception.

#2. Bryson Barnes, Quarterback

Junior quarterback Bryson Barnes has officially entered the transfer portal, which will be interesting for the team under center for the Utes in this game.

Barnes has seen the most action as he is 134-of-229 (58.5 completion percentage) for 1,517 yards with 12 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions, as well as 74 rushing attempts for 267 yards (3.6 yards per carry) with three rushing touchdowns.

He has been with the Utes for the previous three seasons and has seen most of his statistics coming this season. So far, he is 173-of-288 (60.1 completion percentage) for 1,970 yards with 17 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions while running 95 times for 393 yards (4.1 yards per carry) with three rushing touchdowns.

#3. Brant Kuithe, Tight End

Senior tight end Brant Kuithe has been a solid player for the Utah Utes throughout the season and is out with a knee injury. He appeared in four games and has not played since Sept. 24 against Arizona State. Kuithe has 19 catches for 206 yards (10.8 yards per reception) with three touchdown grabs this year.

Kuithe has been a huge threat for the previous five seasons with the Utes. He has 148 catches for 1,882 yards (12.7 yards per reception) with 16 touchdown receptions and 17 carries for 162 yards (9.5 yards per attempt) with four rushing touchdowns.

#4. Thomas Yassmin, Tight End

Senior tight end Thomas Yassmin has been out for the season with an undisclosed injury and has not played since Sept. 29 against the Oregon State Beavers.

He could only post eight receptions for 89 yards (11.1 yards per catch) with one touchdown reception. He has played each of the previous three seasons with Utah, with 22 receptions for 396 yards (18.0 yards per catch) and seven touchdown grabs.

#5. Micah Bernard, Running Back

Junior running back Micah Bernard barely played for the Utah Utes this season as he was ruled out with an undisclosed injury. He only appeared in one game this season against the Florida Gators. He had seven carries for 45 yards (6.4 yards per attempt) with two catches for six yards (3.0 yards per reception).

He has been part of the program since 2019 but did not play until 2020. So far in his collegiate career, he has 215 rushing attempts for 1,177 yards (5.5 yards per carry) with six rushing touchdowns and 66 catches for 596 yards (9.0 yards per reception) with three touchdown receptions.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season