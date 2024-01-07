Top Washington players returning in 2024: List of Huskies players who are coming back next season

Washington has undoubtedly had an impressive season and could crown it up with a national championship victory. The Huskies have gone unbeaten so far this season and notably claimed the Pac-12 title in what is notably their last-ever season in the conference.

Without a doubt, the program's success this season under Kalen DeBoer is largely due to the brilliant on-field personnel the team possesses, especially on the offense. While some are in their last season in the conference, others will be returning to the program in 2024.

Let’s examine the top players returning to Washington next season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Top players returning to Washington in 2024

#1, Jalen McMillan, WR

Jalen McMillan was expected to have another brilliant season in 2023, leading him up to the NFL draft. However, injuries took much of the wide receiver’s season and he is now likely to return to college football for one more season for a better draft standing.

#2, Parker Brailsford, C

Parker Brailsford joined Washington in 2022 as a freshman but appeared in no game. However, he has started every game for the Huskies this season, becoming an important member of the team. His junior season at the program is expected to be more impactful.

#3, Cam Davis, RB

Many anticipated a huge season for Washington in 2023. However, the running back suffered an injury in the fall camp and lost the entire season. Getting to the final stage of his rehabilitation, Davis will be ready to get back to action in 2024 in what will be his sixth season.

#4, Landen Hatchett, OG

Landen Hatchett took the ground running immediately at the program. The true freshman appeared in nine games for the Huskies this season, showcasing a glimpse of a brilliant prospect. He is expected to take a more significant role in 2024.

#5, Elijah Jackson, CB

Elijah Jackson evolved into a seasoned player, starting all 13 games for the Huskies. He notably accumulated 52 tackles, five pass breakups and two forced fumbles. The last-minute pass breakup against Texas in the Sugar Bowl is one of his biggest highlights of the season.

#6, Carson Bruener, LB

Carson Bruener is expected to become a starter at Washington in 2024 following his performance this season. Starting only one game, he earned an All-Pac-12 honorable mention for his exploits on the Gridiron.

Other notable players returning in 2024

#1, Nate Kalepo, OG

#2, Julius Buelow, OT

#3, Josh Cuevas, TE

#4, Will Roger, QB

#5, Germie Bernard, WR

#6, Denzel Boston, WR

#7, Fatuui Tuitele, DT

#8, Jayvon Parker, DT

#9, Davon Banks, CB

#10, Makell Esteen, S