College football fans are calling for the firing of Tennessee coach Josh Heupel, after the Volunteers blew an eight-point fourth-quarter lead and lost to No. 6 Georgia in overtime 44-41 on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Tennessee fans were extremely disappointed with the 47-year-old coach's inability to keep the lead in the closing minutes of the game, allowing Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton to complete a 28-yard touchdown pass to London Humphreys and a two-point conversion to Zachariah Branch to force overtime.

Georgia notched the game-winner on a Josh McCray one-yard touchdown run, wasting a 42-yard field goal from Tennessee kicker Max Gilbert. Fans described how Heupel blew a winnable game, allowing Georgia to stay alive in the end.

"Terrible coaching at the end," one fan wrote.

TennesseePrick @TennesseePrick Terrible coaching at the end.

"Josh Heupel isn’t the answer. Total malpractice on that final drive. Banks needs to also replaced end of season," said another.

Superman81 @ManOfSteel37013 Josh Heupel isn’t the answer. Total malpractice on that final drive. Banks needs to also replaced end of season

Other fans played the role of analysts, picking up on the sequences where the Tennessee coach made misguided decisions that proved costly for the team.

Damn Vol @damnvol22 I could light myself on fire. Coaching malpractice from Josh Heupel. You had all three timeouts and it was third down. Get the fucking ball to the fucking middle of the field.

Gill Boldberg @Gill_Boldberg The Tennessee loss is 100% on Josh Heupel. Had he kicked the fucking field goal on 3rd down rather than running another play and getting the penalty, the #Vols would’ve won

Other college football enthusiasts wanted Heupel fired after the heartbreaking defeat.

deandre willams @dandrewilly1969 Josh heupel should be fired

Steely Dame @damem213 Josh Heupel should be ashamed of himself

Kannon @KGos_24 Josh Heupel pisses down his leg yet again. Fire this fat motherfucker .

X2goodx4u @x2goodx4u Fire Josh Heupel we had an extra down...

Tennessee wasted a chance to beat a higher-ranked opponent in its first conference game of the season. The Volunteers led 21-7 in the first quarter after a solid start from Joey Aguilar.

But Georgia was able to keep itself in the game the rest of the way, converting on some timely plays, including Stockton's TD pass and a subsequent two-point conversion that forced overtime.

Gunner Stockton, Georgia edge Tennessee in OT for 3-0 start

Gunner Stockton and No. 6 Georgia came from behind to beat No. 15 Tennessee 44-41 to register its third straight win in NCAA football.

Stockton completed 23 of 31 throws for 304 yards and two touchdowns. The quarterback rushed for 38 yards and finished with a touchdown run for the Bulldogs, who fell 21-7 in the first quarter and 38-30 in the fourth.

Josh McCray had two touchdowns while Nate Frazier came up with 14 carries and rushed for 73 yards for Georgia, which recorded 502 total yards.

Zachariah Branch and London Humphreys recorded one receiving touchdown each.

Joey Aguilar completed 24 of 36 passes for 371 yards, with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Chris Brazzell II received 177 yards for three touchdowns.

The Bulldogs will have a one-week break before facing No. 19 Alabama in another marquee SEC matchup on Sept. 27 while Tennessee takes on UAB on Sept. 20.

