Travis Hunter Draft Projection: Breaking down 5 scenarios for Heisman Winner ft. New England Patriots and New York Giants

Colorado Buffaloes WR/DB Travis Hunter is bound for the NFL, but the biggest question is where will he land. The Heisman-winning standout is widely regarded as the top overall talent in the draft.

But in a QB-centric world, it's far from certain that the top overall athlete will be the top pick. And Hunter's NFL situation is in fact significantly complicated.

Here's a closer look at five potential landing spots for the two-way star.

Top 5 NFL draft scenarios for Travis Hunter

Miami's Cam Ward might go first in the NFL Draft, but Travis Hunter could also be taken with the top pick. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#5. Picked No. 1 by the Titans

Tennessee has the top pick in the NFL draft and the most likely scenario for the Titans is them choosing to pick a quarterback. Then again, Tennessee is a team with a variety of needs and among those needs are both wide receivers and defensive backs. If the Titans choose to go with a free-agent QB, Travis Hunter would be a solid pick.

Again, the sole issue here is whether the Titans could fill their QB slot otherwise. History says that high-pick QBs are far from safe choices, and the Titans might decide to go with a safer pick.

#4. Picked No. 6 by the Raiders

Probably the longshot slot for Hunter is the sixth pick. The Raiders badly need a quarterback, but it seems highly likely that Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders will be long gone by the sixth pick.

Receiver and cornerback are also significant positions of interest for the Raiders, who have the sort of organizational vibe that would fit a player who shined under Deion Sanders. Don't bet against the Raiders.

#3. Picked No. 2 or No. 6 by the Browns (who could trade down with the Raiders)

There are a couple of possibilities here for the Browns. They could simply take Hunter with the second pick. QB isn't quite as big of a priority for Cleveland as for half a dozen other teams. This also suggests the other way the Browns could end up with Hunter – by trading the Raiders the No. 2 pick in exchange for their No. 6 pick – and taking Hunter there.

#2. Taken No. 3 by the Giants (if both QBs are gone)

The Giants are another of the teams that are desperate for a QB, but it's not impossible that picking No. 3 could leave them entirely outside the Ward and Sanders QB lottery. If that happens, the Giants might just have to "settle" for Travis Hunter, who could be a day one star in the New York media environment.

#1. Taken No. 4 by the Patriots

The Travis Hunter draft scenario seeing the most action is this one. The Patriots aren't really in the QB market and with only one pick then ahead of their slot, Penn State's Abdul Carter could send up going second and setting this up. Hunter's NFL career could do very well in New England, where the post-Brady era has ground to zero momentum, but could suddenly get a shot in the arm.

What do you think of Travis Hunter's NFL draft situation? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

