Travis Hunter injury replacements: 3 options Deion Sanders can consider for Colorado's Pac-12 opener at Oregon

The Colorado Buffaloes are a perfect 3-0 this season, but they have temporarily lost the services of a top player as Travis Hunter is out for the next three weeks. It is being reported by Fox Sports' Skip Bayless that Hunter suffered a lacerated liver. While Hunter is recovering from the injury, it will be tough for the Buffaloes to get going.

With games against the Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans, and Arizona State Sun Devils in the next three weeks, Colorado has to figure out some replacements for Hunter.

Which players can combine to replace the top cornerback and a top-three wide receiver for the program? Let's take a look at the roster and discuss the best replacements for the next few weeks for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Travis Hunter WR Replacement: Javon Antonio

Senior wide receiver Javon Antonio is yet to see the field this season but could be someone who steps up in Travis Hunter's absence. Antonio played last season for Northwestern and finished with 64 receptions for 684 yards (10.7 yards per catch) and six touchdown receptions.

This will be a great addition alongside wide receiver juniors Xavier Weaver and Jimmy Horn Jr. So, he can really step up as a third wideout in this Buffaloes offense. He will be a great third wide receiver who gets some snaps for the Buffaloes team and can continue to keep the offense going.

Travis Hunter CB: Omarion Cooper

This one could be considered a stretch but transitioning from the second cornerback on the depth chart to the first is a bit of a difference.

Omarion Cooper has done decently well this season as he has 12 total tackles (11 solo, one assisted) and has a pass deflection. With coach Deion Sanders, one of the best secondary players of all time, in his ear helping him be in the best position possible, it will be a great chance to showcase his skills.

Cooper is going to have help against some incredible Pac-12 wide receivers. Defensive coordinator Charles Kelly plays a lot of zone defense, so Cooper will be in a great position to be successful and not have to cover some incredible talents one-on-one.

Carter Stoutmire

The freshman cornerback is going to be a potential replacement and though he is not at the same level as Hunter, he could be put in good positions going forward. Carter Stoutmire is a true freshman and did not play last week against Colorado State, but needs to have a great showing going forward.

He finished with three tackles in the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers and could be seeing the field a lot more. This is going to be interesting as he could develop into a strong player in the secondary.