Travis Hunter injury update: Will Colorado's two-way star play Week 7?

Travis Hunter made a significant impact with his impressive performance at the beginning of the season for Colorado. The former five-star prospect has showcased his skills on both sides of the field for the Buffaloes this season, solidifying his status as a versatile two-way star.

Unfortunately, Hunter has been absent from the last three games for Colorado due to an injury he suffered following a brutal hit during the fiercely competitive Rocky Mountain Showdown in Week 3. The Jackson State transfer recruit is set to be sidelined for a couple of weeks as he recovers from a lacerated liver.

Is Travis Hunter playing in Week 7?

Travis Hunter will be absent from the Colorado lineup when they face Stanford at home in Boulder this coming Saturday. Coach Deion Sanders revealed last week that the two-way star is anticipated to miss the Buffaloes' next couple of games and be back after the bye week.

"Let's say two or three (weeks),” Deion Sanders said. “It would be my dream and desire for him to stay out until after the bye week. …Travis is doing well. He was out of practice today coaching his butt off. He's one of the best coaches we have."

Without a doubt, the absence of Hunter has been felt by the Buffaloes having won just one of the three games played without him. He made a significant impact on both offense and defense prior to his injury, recording 16 receptions for 233 yards on offense and two pass breakups, and nine tackles in his defensive plays.

When did Travis Hunter get injured?

Travis Hunter endured a serious injury during the Rocky Mountain Showdown in Week 3 when he absorbed a forceful hit from Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn in the first quarter. Although he attempted to proceed with the game, he was eventually replaced at halftime due to the injury.

Following the injury, the two-way star was promptly transported to a local hospital in Boulder, even while the game was ongoing. Subsequent reports confirmed that the Jackson State transfer had suffered a lacerated liver, necessitating a few weeks of recovery. He has been diligently working towards his rehabilitation since then.

Hopefully, Travis Hunter can make his return to action for Colorado in their Week 9 matchup against UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. His presence remains pivotal for the Buffaloes as they aim to secure a spot in a bowl game, which now looks highly achievable.