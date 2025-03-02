"Travis Hunter will be a stud, Shedeur Sanders will be a bust": Fans make their feelings known after Colorado QB's remarks

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders recently discussed his teammate Travis Hunter’s versatility ahead of the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. In a clip shared by CBS, Sanders spoke about Hunter’s ability to play both wide receiver and cornerback in the NFL, questioning why there’s skepticism:

"If me and Travis showed we can do it place after place, what changed?” Sanders asked. “We have exceeded expectations. We here to prove you wrong again."

Sanders is frustrated with those who doubt Hunter’s ability to excel on both sides of the ball, recalling past skepticism about their success:

"[People said that] we may not succeed or we won't be able to do certain things and It's like we here to just prove it wrong again," he told CBS reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Fans made their feelings known after Sanders’ remarks:

“[Travis] Hunter will be a stud wherever he goes (he won't play both ways though), [Shedeur] Sanders will be a bust,” a fan wrote.

“What changed? This is the league, son,” one wrote.

“Any GM that takes Sanders earlier than the 3rd round (and that's early tbh) should be fired immediately,” another wrote.

Other fans added:

“Welcome to the NFL moment coming fast for those two guys,” a fan wrote.

“People still in denial! They both going to prove a lot of people wrong!,” one wrote.

“The change happens to be big fish in small ponds vs just fish in the ocean. I think Trav is a shark, I’m not sure Shedeur will be….,” another wrote.

Despite being seen as naturally gifted, Shedeur Sanders said that his throwing ability comes from relentless work:

"That's the most important thing when it comes to this game is being able to work," he told Kinkhabwala.

Shedeur Sanders unfazed by the attention

Shedeur Sanders, son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, embraces the constant spotlight that comes with his father’s legacy. Unfazed by the attention, he told NFL on NBC:

"Cameras don't really faze me," he said (3:37).

However, Shedeur credits his father for instilling a relentless work ethic in him, acknowledging the weight of their shared name:

"I represent him, so he knows going into any situation that the other team feels like they're playing against him. And the only way they beat him is by beating me," he said.

Sanders models his game after Tom Brady, admiring the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s mental toughness and longevity:

“Tom Brady,” he said. “I'm able to see what he has done and, mentally, how he was able to beat people with the mind. So, it's physically - that's why he was able to play to the year he was able to play.”

Shedeur believes his success in revitalizing programs at Jackson State and Colorado proves he can elevate struggling teams:

"I know I'm the best quarterback out there because I've done it and I proved it," he told NFL on NBC.

Off the field, Sanders enjoys fishing, though he admits he hasn't had time for it lately. He also loves barbecuing with his linemen, per Shedeur Sanders.

