TreVeyon Henderson 40 time: How fast is the Ohio State RB?

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson has been an important part of the team for the past few years. The 21-year-old enrolled in the program back in 2021, and has been a consistent performer throughout each season.

Given the fact that Henderson is a running back, speed is important and Henderson ran the 40-yard dash in an impressive 4.39 seconds. His acceleration and agility make him a tough hurdle for defensive lines. He uses his quick speed to sprint through gaps and score touchdowns for his teams.

Coming out of Hopewell High School, TreVeyon Henderson was considered a five-star prospect. As a true freshman in 2021, the 22-year-old went on to play in all 13 games for the Ohio State Buckeyes, while starting 11 of them. His debut season saw him rack up 1,248 rushing yards and 15 TDs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Ohio State v Notre Dame

Not only this, but Henderson also went on to break the legendary Archie Griffin's freshman record of single-game rushing yards (277 yards and 4 TDs). Last season, Henderson played for just eight games. He had suffered from a foot injury earlier in the season but decided to carry on playing.

This aggravated the injury, which finally led to his campaign being cut short after having to go through surgery to address this issue. Henderson finished the 2022 season with just 571 rushing yards and 6 rushing TDs.

He did return to the field for the Buckeyes this season. But after Ohio State's game against Notre Dame a few weeks back, he suffered another unidentified injury and has been recovering for the past three weeks. The 22-year-old is an important asset to the Buckeyes' firepower, thus his rehabilitation is a matter of importance if the team wants to increase their chances on the gridiron.

TreVeyon Henderson is expected to return for the game against Wisconsin

So far in the four games that he's played this campaign, TreVeyon Henderson has put up 295 rushing yards and 5 TDs. After missing the last three games against Maryland, Purdue, and Penn State, coach Ryan Day has stated that TreVeyon Henderson will be making his return during next weekend's game against Wisconsin.

Expand Tweet

This certainly comes as good news for the Buckeyes, who have been struggling with injuries in their RB department. With Chip Trayanum and Miyan Williams injured, the team converted WR Xavier Johnson and backup QB Devin Brown as RBs.

The Buckeyes are currently on a seven-game winning streak. And with Henderson back, their offense gets that power boost on the field.