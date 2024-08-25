"TROLL JOB OF THE DECADE”: CFB fans buzz as Kirk Herbstreit's reaction to FSU loss in Ireland goes viral

Kirk Herbstreit had something to say after FSU's shock loss to start off their 2024 college football season. The ESPN College GameDay analyst took to X (formerly known as Twitter) soon after the Florida State versus Georgia Tech game. He wrote,

"Man, tough loss for the Noles over in Ireland to a good GT team. The great news is with the new 12-team playoff, there are still plenty of opportunities to climb back into the bracket. Regroup and keep battling!"

College football fans had a field day with his comments, with the consensus hailing Herbstreit's comments as a master troll job.

"I know this tweet felt so good for you, Kirk." said a fan.

"Kirk keeping his rivalry with FSU alive and well is the content I love to see." added another.

However, some fans were more understanding of FSU's plight.

"That loss stings, but there’s still time to turn it around. They just need to refocus and keep pushing," said a fan.

"The only reason FSU lost this game was because they had a tremendous amount of players out for one reason or another." added another.

What happened in the FSU vs Georgia Tech game?

The Florida State Seminoles went to Ireland as the 10th-ranked team in the nation. They were poised to face off against a Georgia Tech team that looked like a layup win on paper. However, the Georgia Tech players had other plans for the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.

Georgia Tech controlled the game from the start and led for the vast majority of the game until the fourth quarter. Florida State, on the other hand, seemed cautious while operating with new quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

Fortunately for Mike Norvell's side, the Seminoles tied the game 21-21 with 6:33 to go. This development gave their expectant fan base something to smile about. However, it all changed in a few minutes.

Haynes King regularly found joy in the air, and his pass catchers regularly ate up the yardage to close out the game. Then, with little to no time remaining, Aidan Birr aced a 44-yard field goal to give Georgia Tech one of their most famous victories in recent history.

What next for FSU?

FSU doesn't have time to feel sorry for itself after its Week 0 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The college football powerhouse has a game against the Boston College Eagles on Sept. 2.

Boston College might not be the most popular program out there, but it has a sneaky potential to pull off an upset. The Eagles ended last season with a Bowl game win over the SMU Mustangs, so they shouldn't be taken for granted.

