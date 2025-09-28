"Troy has fallen," "This is unacceptable": USC fans want Lincoln Riley fired after falling to 4-11 vs. ranked opponents following loss to Illinois

By Geoff
Modified Sep 28, 2025 03:29 GMT
USC fans want Lincoln Riley fired after falling to 4-11 vs. ranked opponents following loss to Illinois (Image Source: IMAGN)
USC fans want Lincoln Riley fired after falling to 4-11 vs. ranked opponents following loss to Illinois

USC fans are asking to give coach Lincoln Riley his release papers after its No. 21-ranked Trojans lost 34-32 against No. 23-ranked Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.

The loss dealt the Trojans its first loss of the season after opening the year with four straight wins. However, the setback further buried Riley, who is on his fourth season as USC's coach, on the fans' eyes, as he fell to 4-11 against ranked opponnets in his career.

A disappointed USC fan is urging the school to fire the coach, using a quote from Homer's "Iliad" that referred to the destruction of the ancient city following the Trojan War.

"This is why you FIRE LINCOLN RILEY! TROY HAS FALLEN! #USC," the fan wrote.
Another fan felt Riley's losses are unacceptable especially with the program's storied college football tradition.

Other fans echoed the clamor of most Trojans fans to release Riley and move on.

Another fan singled out Riley's ineptness in calling plays on both sides of the field and inefficient clock management as reasons for his displeasure.

The No. 21 Trojans, who fell 31-17 in the fourth quarter, could've stolen the game on a big fourth-quarter rally. They took advantage of an Illinois fumble that resulted to a touchdown and converted on a two-point conversion to cut the lead to 31-25.

And later on, Jayden Maiava threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Makai Lemon and Ryon Sayeri kicked the extra point for a 32-31 lead.

However, USC's defense couldn't stop Illinois's eight-play, 51-yard last-ditch push that resulted to a David Olano 41-yard field goal that handed the victory to the Fighting Illini, who improved to 4-1.

Defense couldn't bail out Lincoln Riley, USC from absorbing first loss of the season

USC absorbed its first loss of the college football season to Illinois, due to its poor defense.

The Trojans' defense allowed the Fighting Illini to compile 502 total yards (331 passing yards and 171 rushing yards).

USC also allowed 25 first downs, including a 6-of-10 third-down completion attempts. Worse, their defensive line allowed Illinois' Luke Altmyer to orchestrat a 51-yard final drive that led to a David Olano field-goal kick.

The Trojans are heading to a bye week that could threw them out of the AP Top 25 poll altogether.

They have a week to recuperate from their physical issues before it plunges to a Week 7 clash with the Bryce Underwood-led Michigan on Oct. 11 at L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

Geoff

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

