Troy Taylor Family: Details about Stanford HC's wife, kids and more explored

Stanford coach Troy Taylor managed to garner a stellar reputation due to his Sacramento State tenure where he won three Big Sky Conference titles with the team before getting the Cardinal head coach job in 2022.

As recently as 2015, Taylor was the co-head coach of Folsom High School, California before getting the co-offensive coordinator job at Eastern Washington University.

After that, he rapidly ascended the college football ladder, first as the offensive coordinator of the Utah Utes and then as the head coach of Sacramento University and finally, Stanford.

The 54-year-old Troy Taylor is married to Tracey Taylor. Troy and Tracey have three kids together: Noah, Aaron and Ella. He summarized his family and professional life when speaking to the New York Jets media team.

"I've got a great family. A great wife. Great kids. And I get paid to coach football. It's a miracle," Taylor said. "I did it for free at Folsom High School, and I'm doing pretty much the same job as I did there. And now they're just paying me a little bit more money. So I get paid to do a job that I would do for free."

Troy Taylor takes unusual stance on realignment

This summer brought with it a lot of program moves between conferences, permanently rearranging college sports in the realignment and expansion games.

Speaking to ESPN before the season began, Troy Taylor made his feelings on the potential moves clear.

"I think the players that committed to us and came here, they want to play Power 5 football, and that is what our intention is with this university," Taylor said. "I can't imagine anything else."

He was one of the few coaches who was not against the increased traveling that his team would have to endure.

"I'm OK with traveling. Our guys love playing football, and if you've got to travel a little more, that means when people come play us, they got to travel," Taylor said. "We want to be in a great conference, and we're sure that will happen. We get on a plane for five hours, six hours, that's not the end of the world. You get drinks served to you and some snacks, and it's not that bad."

The Stanford Cardinal ended up in the ACC, which will significantly increase their travel time. But Troy Taylor already admitted that it was the easiest part about being an elite program.