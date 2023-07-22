Troy Taylor's salary: How much does the Stanford HC earn in 2023? Net worth, contract details, and more

Troy Taylor is set to make his first Pac-12 Media Day appearance as Stanford's coach on Friday. He joined the Cardinal in December in his second head coaching role in college football.

Details of Taylor's contract with the Cardinals are not public. However, it is expected to be a significant upgrade to his $240,000 annual base salary at Sacramento State. After all, his predecessor at Stanford was reported to earn a $9 million annual salary.

Taylor's net worth, like his salary, is not public knowledge.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Taylor took over the reins of a Stanford football program that has fallen off from its proud winning tradition. David Shaw resigned in December after the Cardinal came off their third losing season in four.

Shaw’s exit coincided with a transfer portal exodus that saw 16 players leave. Troy Taylor was brought in to turn around the program.

Taylor had just led the Sacramento State Hornets to a 12-win season and a berth in the FCS playoffs. Overall, his record at Sacramento State was an impressive 30-8, leading the Hornets to three consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 1984-86.

Taylor had a successful career as a quarterback for Cal from 1986 to 1989. He was a fourth-round NFL draft pick for the New York Jets.

Can Troy Taylor manage to turn Stanford around?

Before his tenure at Sacramento State, Troy Taylor was the offensive coordinator at Utah and at Eastern Washington. He was also the head coach at Folsom High School from 2002 to 2015.

Taylor brings to Stanford his wealth of experience as a progressive offensive coordinator. He is no stranger to reviving a struggling program like he did at Sacramento State. He joined the Hornets taking a pay cut from his Utah role although they were just coming off a 0-7 record in conference play.

Coupled with that, the Hornets had not won a conference title in 22 years. And there were beginning to be suggestions that the school might close its football program.

Attendance at games had significantly dropped, and it looked bleak for the program. Taylor took the Hornets to three straight conference titles, and nothing says he can’t achieve a similar feat at Stanford.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence