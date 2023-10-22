True Colorado fan 'Chip the Buffalo' shows off disappointment in empty stadium as Deion Sanders and team enjoy bye-week [WATCH]

The Colorado Buffaloes might not be playing this week but that does not mean they are going to be out of the limelight. Chip the Buffalo was seen sitting inside Folsom Field, looking upset as Colorado does not have a game this week.

Instead of seeing the Buffs compete on the field against some Pac-12 Conference foes, the team is going to be watching some Saturday football like the rest of us.

Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are preparing for their next game as they are on the road against the UCLA Bruins next Saturday.

This is going to be their first opportunity to get back on the field since their double-overtime home loss on Oct. 13 against the Stanford Cardinal, where they blew a 29-0 halftime lead.

What should we expect out of Colorado for the remainder of the regular season?

The Colorado Buffaloes have five games remaining as they try to continue stepping up with a 4-3 (1-3) record this season. In the first season of the new-look Buffaloes, coach Deion Sanders needs to showcase his skills with his outstanding coaching staff to get the most out of the players.

The Buffaloes are not locked into a bowl game this season, as they would need to win two more games to qualify for a bowl game. They have a tough schedule remaining and needed to win last week to have a better chance of doing so.

Their remaining schedule is on the road against the UCLA Bruins, home against the Oregon State Beavers, home against the Arizona Wildcats, on the road against the Washington State Cougars and finishing the year on the road against the Utah Utes.

The Colorado Buffaloes are not going to qualify for the Pac-12 Championship Game this season due to their three conference losses but they have some talent.

Injuries and struggles defensively cost the team a chance to be in the mix but they can still be a huge threat to go up against.

Finding another two wins could be difficult, with Arizona and Washington State being their best chances but this will be tough.

They needed to hold onto the Stanford game and blowing that 29-point lead could come to haunt them. With quarterback Sheduer Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, this team has some talent but it will be difficult to translate that into victories.

There is a reason why games are not determined on the computer and we have seen these Buffs step up and pull off massive upsets already so this will be interesting to see unfold.