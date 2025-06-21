"Trying to protect him from ending up like Shedeur": Fans divided over Dez Bryant's attempt to stop "hype train" for his son

Dez Bryant Jr. is a high school football rising star and the son of former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant. Bryant Jr. plays for Colleyville Heritage High School in Texas, and part of the 2028 class.

Bryant is no stranger to the pressure that comes with being a football star, having spent most of his professional career with the Dallas Cowboys.

On Friday, the three-time Pro Bowler attempted to stop the "hype train" around his son, and fans were divided over his move.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Trying to protect him from ending up like Shedeur," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Trending

"He wants his son to keep working, not get complacent based off who he comes from. Respect it," another fan said.

"good dad," a fan wrote.

However, others were less supportive.

"Just stop talking Dez before you talk your boy out the league , you see what happened to Prime. Just let the hype build and make sure he ready for his moment when it comes," one fan commented.

Expand Tweet

"Dez basically said “My son is Mid,”" another fan tweeted.

"Bruh said “aye wait a minute yall…. My son is NOT that good🤣," a fan wrote.

Bryant was a high school phenom back in the day. He played football and competed in track and field for Lufkin High School in Texas.

Bryant had offers from Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and other Big 12 powerhouses. He decided to take his talents to Oklahoma State and was drafted by Dallas.

Meanwhile, Rivals listed Bryant Jr. as a four-star prospect and the No. 9 wide receiver in his class.

What's next for Dez Bryant's son, Dez Bryant Jr.?

Dez Bryant Jr. may have just finished his freshman high school season, but that hasn't stopped big-name schools from scouting him. According to Sports Illustrated in January, Texas A&M offered Bryant Jr. to join their program.

It was a full circle moment for his family as Bryant Jr.'s father also received an offer from the Aggies when he was in high school.

Bryant Jr. has time to carve out his niche as a wideout prospect. He'll have his father to guide him every step of the way as he looks to become a second generation NFL star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More