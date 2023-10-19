Tulane vs Memphis football history: Records, H2H stats, and more

The Tulane vs. Memphis college football rivalry has been ongoing for decades. The Memphis Tigers are 4-2 this season and ranked sixth in the AAC Conference. On the other hand, the Tulane Green Wave recorded just one loss this season, and are ranked first in the AAC conference with five wins under their belt.

Tulane head coach Willie Fritz will be looking to lead his team to another AAC championship after winning the conference last season after a 12-2 campaign.

Let's have a look at the Tulane vs Memphis college football rivalry and the history behind it.

Tulane vs. Memphis head-to-head

It is always a heated affair whenever these two conference rivals go against each other. The Memphis Tigers lead the rivalry series 24-15-1, but they have lost their last two games against Tulane.

Despite leading the series, it looks like the Tulane Green Wave are getting better and better.

How long has the Tulane vs. Memphis rivalry been going on?

This rivalry has been ongoing for over 60 years, as the first matchup was back in 1954. The game ended with a 13-13 tie between the two teams, which is the only draw in this long-running rivalry.

After the 1954 game, the teams did not play each other for many years. Their next meeting was during the 1976 season, after which it became an annual fixture.

When was the last time Tulane beat Memphis?

The last time Tulane defeated Memphis was this season. They faced off at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, where Tulane emerged victorious with a final score of 21-31.

The Memphis Tigers were initially leading the game by double digits heading into the second half. They suffered a big comeback later on, as QB Michael Pratt went on to put up 259 yards and one TD pass to lead the Green Wave offense to victory.

When was the last time Memphis beat Tulane?

The last time that Memphis defeated Tulane was during the 2021 season. The Tigers won 33-28, after which they are currently on a two-game losing streak against their AAC rivals.

The largest margin of victory for Memphis against Tulane was back in 1999 when they dismantled Green Wave 49-7. It is a feat that is yet to be replicated on the gridiron.