Ty Chan Transfer Portal: 5 landing spots for Notre Dame OT if he leaves the program ft. Indiana 

Fresh off a National Championship Game defeat, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish lost yet another offensive lineman, as Ty Chan entered the transfer portal. The junior offensive lineman saw the field mostly on special teams for the Irish and will be looking to gather more playing time.

While Chan projects better at tackle because of his size, he moved inside at Notre Dame due to the program’s personnel at both positions. He is the fourth offensive lineman leaving the Irish through the portal this year.

With the Fighting Irish’s depth at the position and no clear path at a starting spot, the move could be expected.

Here are some possible landing spots for the offensive lineman.

Ty Chan potential transfer portal potential landing spots

Ty Chan will look for more playing time on offense. - Source: Imagn

#5. Minnesota Golden Gophers

The Golden Gophers saw Phillip Daniels blossom in 2024 and leave for Ohio State after the season. Ty Chan could get more playing time and showcase his game on PJ Fleck’s squad.

Minnesota finished 8-5 and is continually overachieving in the Big Ten. The Gophers could use another big body on the line in 2025, while Chan could welcome more playing time for a solid team.

#4. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

The Scarlet Knights are losing standout offensive tackle Hollin Pierce to graduation. Much like Minnesota, they are usually a tough team to play against and usually have strong fronts on both sides of the ball.

While Greg Schiano’s squad has focused on revamping the defense, there is a hole at left tackle. Bringing in Ty Chan would fill an important void in the squad. Rutgers made it to a bowl game in 2024 and has the pieces to improve next season, but filling the left tackle spot should be a priority.

#3. Boston College Eagles

The Eagles lost a couple of starters on the offensive line. While they’ve addressed those needs with Merrimack tackle Amir Johnson and Princeton guard Tommy Matheson. However, Tyler Chan would be an upgrade, especially at the tackle spot.

Chan had an offer from BC before committing to the Fighting Irish. The need is still there, and if there is any interest from Bill O’Brien and his staff, a move back home could work.

#2. Colorado Buffaloes

The Buffaloes have some young talent, including 5-star prospect Jordan Seaton. Coach Prime has also gotten some help in the portal, but Chan is an experienced player who would be coming over from an overachieving, championship-contending program.

The junior could help anchor the offensive line and also be a leader for the line. Colorado will have a young offensive unit, so any experienced players who can contribute strongly on the field should be welcomed in Boulder.

#1. Indiana Hoosiers

Another destination that would make sense for Ty Chan would be staying in Indiana. The Hoosiers have already added some interesting pieces in the portal like quarterback Fernando Mendoza and running back Roman Hemby, but the line could improve at right tackle and use more depth.

Indiana got former Ohio State Zen Michalski but adding the former golden domer would improve the starting lineup and increase the o-line depth. Last year Indiana struggled with injuries along the line, so there will be interest in getting as many pieces as possible.

