Ty Thompson Transfer Portal: 5 landing spots for the Oregon QB ft. South Carolina, Mississippi State and more

Following the transfer of Dillon Gabriel to Oregon, Ty Thompson has entered the transfer portal. The redshirt sophomore was expected to succeed Bo Nix as the Ducks' starting quarterback after playing 17 games in the backup role for three seasons.

However, the unexpected arrival of Gabriel has ended the time of Thompson, who was Oregon's highest-rated quarterback recruit, in Eugene. In seven games this season, he completed 24 of 31 passes for 297 yards, achieving four touchdowns along with one interception.

Let’s examine five possible landing spots for the quarterback after Oregon’s exit.

Five landing spots for Ty Thompson

#1, South Carolina

South Carolina is out to get a new quarterback for the 2024 season following the exit of Spencer Rattler. The Oklahoma transfer has declared for the 2024 NFL draft.

Ty Thompson has the talent to become a proper replacement for Rattler considering his pedigree as a five-star recruit and the experience he's gathered at Oregon. His high-level production, which has been evident from high school, can help elevate the Gamecocks.

#2, LSU

LSU is expected to be without starting quarterback and new Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels in 2024 as he makes his way to the NFL following a superb season in Baton Rouge.

A brilliant replacement for Daniels is Ty Thompson, who has shown some glimpses of a productive quarterback at Oregon. The Tigers will aim to compete for the Southeastern Conference title next season, and Thompson can be the quarterback to take them there.

#3, Michigan State

Following a disappointing season in East Lansing with awful offensive production, the three Michigan State quarterbacks for the 2023 season have all entered the transfer portal.

Jonathan Smith has a big job to do on the offense, and Ty Thompson could be one of the prospects to achieve success. There's a chance the coach already noticed the quarterback while working for the Ducks' in-state rival, Oregon State, in the last couple of years.

#4, Oregon State

Oregon State has seen its quarterback for the 2023 season DJ Uiagalelei enter the transfer portal after just a season with the Beavers and will need a top-notch replacement.

While the Beavers continue to face an uncertain future in college football and have also lost their coach, Jonathan Smith, who has done a great job in the last few years, an intrastate move for Ty Thompson could see him lead the Oregon State offense in the new era.

#5, Mississippi State

Jeff Lebby is set to begin his head coaching career at Mississippi State, and one thing he needs at Starkville is a quarterback. Ty Thompson is a fantastic option for the job.

With Lebby's reputation of bringing the best out of quarterbacks, he can do a lot of magic for Thompson. Considering how highly rated Thompson was in high school and his sizable experience in college football, he can lead Lebby's offense.