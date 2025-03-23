Tyler Aronson transfer portal:  Top 5 landing spots for SMU QB in spring window ft. Florida Atlantic

QB Tyler Aronson joined the SMU Mustangs as a part of the 2024 recruiting class. He joined the team as a three-star prospect and did not appear in any games. With the Mustangs adding Tyler Van Dyke in the transfer portal, Aronson fell to fourth on the QB depth chart behind Kevin Jennings, Van Dyke and Keldric Luster. As a result, he is opting to enter the spring transfer portal.

On Saturday, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported on X:

"SMU quarterback Tyler Aronson is set to enter the transfer portal, according to his agents. The Florida native was an ESPN 3-star recruit in the 2024 class. He did not appear in any games last fall for the Mustangs."

Aronson is still a young player with potential, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. These are five landing spots for Tyler Aronson.

Top five landing spots for Tyler Aronson in the transfer portal

#1 Florida A&M

Tyler Aronson played high school football at Vero Beach Senior High School in Vero Beach, Florida. He had offers from several Florida schools, including Florida A&M, before he chose SMU. With starter Daniel Richardson leaving the team, Aronson could compete with several other young QBs at Florida A&M for playing time if he wants to play closer to home.

#2 Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic is another team that offered Aronson a scholarship before he committed to SMU. A team like Florida Atlantic could make sense if Aronson wants to play in the next year or two. With no clear starter next season, Aronson could be a fit for the Owls.

#3 Miami

Aronson had offers from several lower-tier schools before he committed to SMU as part of the 2024 class. He chose SMU as he wanted to play for a more prestigious school.

If Aronson still has those aspirations, he could sign with Miami. He reportedly had an offer from Miami in 2024 but chose SMU. By going to Miami, he would be close to home and could learn under Carson Beck before getting an opportunity to earn playing time a year from now.

#4 Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky's 2024 stater, Joshua Carter, is out of NCAA eligibility, leaving several young players to compete for the job. The Colonels are another team Aronson showed interest in before committing to SMU. So, they could be a team he looks at in the transfer portal.

#5 Appalachian State

Appalachian State brought in several QBs through the transfer portal this offseason because of its lack of QB depth. However, they could still be looking to add young talent because they only brought in veterans.

The Mountaineers expressed interest in Tyler Aronson in the 2024 class and could show interest again. If Aronson liked what he saw in 2024, he could transfer there in the spring window and look to earn playing time after playing behind the new transfers this season.

