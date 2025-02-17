Tyler Baron NFL Draft 2025: Projecting top 3 landing spots for Miami EDGE ft. LA Chargers

One of the more experienced edge rushers in the 2025 NFL Draft, Tyler Baron could be one of the most improved prospects in the last couple of seasons and could be a late riser in this Draft.

After four strong years in Tennessee, the Knoxville native may have delivered his best season as a fifth-year senior with the Miami Hurricanes. Baron finished the year with 38 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and a forced fumble as one of the bright spots on a Miami defense that struggled as a unit.

Tyler Baron projects better as an odd front defensive end as he plays better against the run than rushing the passer. While he can be overpowered, Baron usually positions himself well to play the run. He got 11.5 sacks in his last two years of college football but isn’t a threat to get to the quarterback consistently.

Top 3 landing spots for Miami EDGE Tyler Baron

Tyler Baron's experience and consistency have helped the former Hurricanes player move up in some draft boards, but the consensus is that he's still an early day-three pick.

Tyler Baron (9) positions himself well to play the run. - Source: Imagn

While he has prototypical size for a defensive end at 6-5, 260 pounds, he can struggle against bigger linemen. But perhaps what drives Baron's draft stock down is that he is more of a run-stopper than a pass-rusher.

While run-stopping linemen are necessary, rushing the passer is viewed as a more important trait in today's pass-happy NFL. Baron can rush the passer at times but that's not his biggest strength. As such, here are a few teams that would suit his skillset.

#3. Seattle Seahawks

In the first year of Mike McDonald’s tenure as head coach, the Seattle Seahawks were inconsistent on both sides of the battle. The defense was middle of the pack in most statistical categories but could improve by getting a more consistent push-up front.

Seattle needs to add bodies in the front seven and Tyler Baron could be a solid option as the draft moves along. Baron’s ability to stop the run could allow him to crack the rotation and contribute, especially in early downs.

While Leonard Williams is a force at one defensive end spot, the Seahawks need more help at the point of attack. The former Miami player’s skillset fits well in the Seahawks defensive system.

#2. New York Jets

Once considered one of the best defensive units in the game, the New York Jets struggled last year, especially after Robert Saleh’s firing. Aaron Glenn is the new sheriff in town, and if the Jets expect a quick turnaround, the defense must perform better.

That starts with stopping the run. More physical teams manhandled New York. Tyler Baron could help solidify the Jets' rushing defense. Javon Kinlaw and Leki Fotu are free agents, which will hurt the interior. Baron would at least seal the edge on running-downs.

He would also be able to contribute in the pass rush when needed after the Haason Reddick experiment went bust last season.

#1. Los Angeles Chargers

This is a natural fit. Morgan Fox and Otito Ogbonnia struggled for the Los Angeles Chargers, while nose tackle Poona Ford is entering free agency. The Chargers’ odd-man front is ideal for Tyler Baron, who could enter the rotation right away.

His size and skills would come in handy in LA, as the Chargers were unable to generate much with their front against the run or the pass. Baron could also work to free up pass rushers on the outside. While Khalil Mack is expected to leave, Joey Bosa should remain in the city of angels.

The Chargers have pressing needs at wide receiver and edge rusher, so addressing those positions in the early rounds could open the door for the Miami product as the draft moves into Day 3.

