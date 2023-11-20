Tyler Shough transfer portal: 5 landing spots for Texas Tech QB feat. USC, Florida State and more

Tyler Shough entering the transfer portal has grabbed headlines this week. The Texas Tech quarterback who spent three seasons with the Red Raiders is reportedly set to take on a new challenge.

Shough joined Texas Tech from Oregon after the 2020 season. Despite showing flashes of brilliance during his tenure with the Red Raiders, his stay has been marred by injuries.

Nonetheless, Shough is all but ready to join a new program, and it's safe to say that there won't be any shortage of suitors for the highly-rated signal caller.

We will look at five potential destinations for the Texas Tech quarterback.

Tyler Shough transfer portal: 5 potential destinations for Texas Tech QB

#1. USC Trojans

The USC Trojans might have to replace Caleb Williams if the quarterback declares for the 2024 NFL draft. Although Williams hasn't decided on his future, the Trojans should plan for their program without the Heisman Trophy winner.

As things stand, Tyler Shough is available and could be an ideal replacement for Williams at USC. He has all the qualities of a star quarterback and could lead the Trojans to success if he remains fit.

#2. Florida State Seminoles

The Seminoles recently suffered a massive setback with Jordan Travis. The FSU signal-caller sustained a horrific leg injury in Week 12 against the North Alabama Lions and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Florida State could consider Shough a possible option to lead the team for the rest of the season. Making a move for Shough could also boost the program's chances of reaching the college football playoffs.

#3. Texas Longhorns

The Longhorns could lose star quarterback Quinn Ewers after this season. The signal-caller might declare for the 2024 NFL draft, and Texas will need a suitable replacement.

Shough could be a perfect fit for Texas next season, especially since he has already spent three years in the state with the Red Raiders.

#4. Michigan Wolverines

Michigan has had its fair share of off-field issues this season. However, the Wolverines have done most of their talking on the field and are yet to lose a game.

Shough can add another dimension to Michigan's offense. He can also bring healthy competition to the team by challenging J.J. McCarthy for the starting quarterback position.

#5. Alabama Crimson Tide

Shough would love to work with a coach who already has NFL experience. He can achieve that with Nick Saban if comes to Alabama.

The Crimson Tide is among the top college football programs in the country and can add a different set to its quarterback department if it lands Shough through the transfer portal.