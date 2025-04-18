Tyler Strain transfer portal: Top 3 landing spots for Illinois defensive back ft. Colorado

Tyler Strain has decided to enter the spring transfer portal after four seasons with the Illinois Fighting Illini. On Thursday, On3's Pete Nakos reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the defensive back was looking for a new team ahead of the 2025 season.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Last year, the defensive back played in seven games with five total tackles (three solo). The Fighting Illini ended the season with a 10-3 record and placed fifth in the Big Ten standings. It was a setback from the 2023 season, in which Strain competed in 12 games, recording 36 total tackles (27 solo) and one interception.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Strain enters the spring transfer portal for his senior year with 56 total tackles (38 solo) and three interceptions. Here are three teams that may sign him for the upcoming season.

Ad

Three landing spots for Tyler Strain in the spring transfer portal window

#1 Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes could be interested in signing Strain to improve their defense. They finished last year with a 9-4 record and placed fourth in the Big 12 standings. On Dec. 28, 2024, Deion Sanders' team ended their season with a 36-14 loss to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl.

Ad

Last year, Deion Sanders' team was seventh in fewest total yards allowed (4,575) and eighth in fewest total yards allowed per game in the Big 12.

"Coach Prime" has lost several key defensive players, including Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig. The safety led the team in tackles with 89 total tackles (64 solo), two sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble. Colorado will also be without cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, who had 35 total tackles (24 solo), four interceptions, and one forced fumble.

Ad

The former Illinois defensive back could be a good addition for Colorado to cover opposing wide receivers.

#2 Alabama

The Alabama Crimson Tide could be looking to bolster their defense after a disappointing season. Coach Kalen DeBoer led the program to a 9-4 record and placed fourth in the Southeastern Conference standings. They ended their season with a 19-13 loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31, 2024.

They were eighth in the fewest total yards (4,161) allowed in their conference. Alabama has several defensive standouts returning for the 2025 season, including Bray Hubbard. The Crimson Tide defensive back had 57 total tackles (37 solo), one forced fumble, and three interceptions.

Ad

Although DeBoer has players returning, he may still be interested in adding Strain to the roster.

#3 Iowa State

The Iowa State Cyclones are another team that could be looking to sign a defensive back from the spring transfer portal. Last year, the Cyclones had an 11-3 record and placed second in the Big 12 standings. On Dec. 28, 2024, they finished the season with a close 42-41 win against the Miami Hurricanes in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Ad

Iowa State was 11th in the Big 12 in fewest total yards allowed (4,955). Coach Matt Campbell will also have several defensive stars returning for the 2025 season. Jontez Williams will be on the roster for his junior year. The defensive back had 46 total tackles (23 solo) and four interceptions.

Strain could still sign with the team and compete for a prominent role in the defense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More