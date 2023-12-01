Tyler Van Dyke Transfer Portal: 5 Landing Spots for the Miami QB feat. Florida State and more

Tyler Van Dyke transfer portal teams are going to emerge as the junior quarterback reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal. This season, he has gone 219-of-333 (65.8 completion percentage) for 2,703 yards with 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

There are some interesting spots for Van Dyke to land this offseason so let's take a look at five landing spots for the quarterback to wind up.

Tyler Van Dyke Transfer Portal Landing Spots

#1: Florida State Seminoles

Making Tyler Van Dyke go from the Miami Hurricanes to the Florida State Seminoles seems to be one of the better options.

With Jordan Travis leaving the program for the 2024 NFL draft, the Seminoles are going to need to figure things out at the quarterback position. While Van Dyke is not at the same level, the quality of talent around him makes sense to elevate his ability to dominate with an offensive powerhouse in Florida State.

#2: North Carolina Tar Heels

The North Carolina Tar Heels are a good team but will lose quarterback Drake Maye due to him entering the NFL draft after the season. However, the team is solid around Maye and Tyler Van Dyke should be able to keep the team at a good level and compete for the ACC Championship Game in 2024.

#3: Utah Utes

With the injury to quarterback Cameron Rising that forced him to miss the entire 2023 season, can we be convinced he returns to his former self?

Tyler Van Dyke is a strong player who can step up with a strong running game and an outstanding defensive program. This feels like a more confident pick and should play well in this system.

#4: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

With quarterback Sam Hartman struggling to end the season and being a senior, this gives the Fighting Irish the ability to compete for a national championship next season.

They have a lot of talent around the quarterback position and should be able to dominate if he joins the conference while competing for a college football playoff spot.

#5: Rutgers Scarlet Knights

This one is interesting but this feels like the chance to have Tyler van Dyke build up his stock. Rutgers made a bowl game this season and that was with quarterback Gavin Wimsatt completing less than half of his passes over the season.

A better quarterback would make the team a bigger threat in the Big Ten Conference so this fit makes sense.