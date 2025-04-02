"Typical Deion": Urban Meyer makes thoughts 100% clear on Coach Prime's idea of playing a spring game against another team

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is known for his unconventional thinking and for his ability to grab the fans' attention. Coach Prime caught the football world by surprise when he expressed his desire not only to have a spring game, which is contrary to what many programs are doing this year, but also to say that he would love to play a game against another program.

Syracuse head coach Fran Brown and Deion Sanders appealed to the NCAA to allow them to play a spring game against each other, but their request was rejected. Speaking about Sanders's idea, Urban Meyer and Mark Ingram II shared their thoughts on this week's episode of The Triple Option show on Wednesday.

"Typical Deion," Meyer said. "It makes you sit back and say, 'What?' That's a hell of an idea.' ... The one thing that you must always understand is that college boys are different from NFL men. ... Great NFL teams and great college teams, and I had a few of those, they really knew how to practice.

"You are in a football position, you are staying up, you are playing with your hands, you are not wiping each other out, you are learning to play a position," the former coach added. "You are competing, but you try not to put them in win or lose situations because if you lose one player, that's very destructive to the team."

"I think it's an amazing idea," former NFL player Ingram II said. "Actually, I think that it would be great for fans to be able to see two programs compete against each other in the spring. I think it would draw a lot of attention. I think it would draw a lot of viewership, and it's something that I'm extremely interested in. But on the contrary, you know, I also understand Coach's (Meyer) sentiment here.

Ryan Day shares thoughts on Deion Sanders's spring game idea

Deion Sanders successfully turned heads with his idea to play against another team during a spring game. While teams like Nebraska, Texas, Michigan State, and more decided not to play a spring game, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said that he supported teams trying out Coach Prime's idea. However, he said that he believed the idea wouldn't work for his team.

Day shared that he wouldn't consider a spring game against another team because he would be concerned about his players' health.

"I’d be very, very concerned with practicing against another team when the rules of engagement aren’t clear, or you’re not going against one of your teammates you’re trying to take care of," Day told On3.

The Ohio State Buckeyes will kick off the 2025 season against the Texas Longhorns in Columbus on August 30.

