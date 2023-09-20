UAB vs Georgia Prediction & Betting Tips - September 23 | College Football Week 4

Week 4 college football action rolls on with some non-conference action as the UAB Blazers travel to Sanford Stadium to take on the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday (Sept. 23) evening.

The Blazers, 1-2, are on a two-game losing streak after losing last Saturday at home to the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns 41-21. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, are a perfect 3-0 and are coming off a 24-14 home win last season against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The two teams are on completely different levels in terms of talent. so this should be an interesting battle.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

UAB vs Georgia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off three times across competitions. The Bulldogs have won all three games, including their most recent matchup in 2021, which Georgia won 56-7 at home.

The Blazers are 1-2 against the spread this season

The Bulldogs are also 1-2 against the spread this season.

The over has hit in eight of the previous 13 Blazers games.

The over has hit in the last three Bulldogs games.

UAB vs Georgia Prediction

The Blazers have been depending on their offense to lead the way, scoring 30.3 points on 443.7 total yards per game.

This is the first year of coach Trent Dilfer, and he's trying to get the team going as a whole. Junior quarterback Jacob Zeno has been playing well, as he's 98-of-122 (80.3 completion percentage) for 956 yards with six touchdowns to three interceptions.

The defense has been getting scorched, as they're giving up 32 points on 379.3 total yards per game. They have been pests on this side of the football. as they have recorded nine sacks, 11 pass deflections, two interceptions, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

The Bulldogs have been doing incredibly well, as they're averaging 39 points on 468 total yards per game. Junior quarterback Carson Beck has been doing a good job under center.

He's 71-of-96 (74.0 completion percentage) for 846 yards with three passing touchdowns and one interception while running 13 times for 31 yards with a rushing touchdown.

Georgia's defense has been dominant, allowing eight points on 264.3 total yards per game. The team is built on the defensive side of things, as they only recorded four sacks but have six interceptions (one pick-six) and 13 pass deflections.

Expect the Bulldogs to win at home 38-10.

UAB vs Georgia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - UAB to cover +42

Tip 2: Points - Over/Under 54 Points - Under 54 points

Tip 3: At least 13.5 points scored in the first quarter - No

Tip 4: UAB to score a touchdown any time - Yes