UCF football schedule 2023: Full season matchups, tickets, and broadcasting time for the upcoming season

The UCF Knights are officially part of the Big 12 and are gearing up for the new season. They will have a lot of new programs to go up against and things are definitely going to be interesting for them.

But what is the schedule looking like and is there a way to physically be a part of all the Big 12 action for the UCF Knights? Let's take a closer look at everything you need to know.

How can I get tickets for the UCF Knights?

The UCF Knights are still selling season ticket memberships at this time, but they are beginning to sell out of single-game tickets. One example is on their website, as they have announced they no longer have any single-game tickets to the October 1 matchup against the Southern Methodist Mustangs.

They are still selling season tickets for $175 and include tickets to the seven home games throughout the 2023 season. Season ticket holders also get the first access to AAC Championship, bowl games and Big 12 tickets as well as the option to see unused tickets on Ticketmaster.

The UCF website for first-year students also states to purchase tickets through Ticketmaster but there are other secondary markets where you can purchase tickets to get into the FBC Mortgage Stadium.

What does the UCF Knights 2023 football schedule look like?

The 2023 football schedule has been released, but outside of the dates and location, there is not much else that has been announced. That means if you are looking for television channels to watch a majority of the Knights games or the time the game will be happening, there is not a lot of information available.

Below is the list of the schedule for the Knights and what we know so far about their inaugural season in the Big 12.

Date Opponent Time/TV Thursday, August 31 vs Kent State Golden Flashes 7:00 PM ET FS1 Saturday, September 9 at Boise State Broncos 7:00 PM ET FS1 Saturday, September 16 vs Villanova Wildcats 6:30 PM ET ESPN+ Saturday, September 23 at Kansas State Wildcats TBA Saturday, September 30 vs Baylor Bears TBA Saturday, October 7 at Kansas Jayhawks TBA Saturday, October 14 OFF Saturday, October 21 at Oklahoma Sooners TBA Saturday, October 28 vs West Virginia Mountaineers TBA Saturday, November 4 at Cincinnati Bearcats TBA Saturday, November 11 vs Oklahoma State Cowboys TBA Saturday, November 18 at Texas Tech Red Raiders TBA Saturday, November 25 vs Houston Cougars TBA Saturday, December 2 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIP 12:00 PM ET ABC

This is going to be an extremely interesting season as they were able to do extremely well in the American Athletics Conference. They finished with a 9-5 (6-2) record and have a newer coaching staff that is beginning to establish their culture. Head coach Gus Malzahn and defensive coordinator Travis Williams are entering their third season with the program, while offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey is in year number two.

They have their senior quarterback John Rhys Plumlee returning for his fifth season of college football and that will help the team do well. They can be a top half of the Big 12 but it will be difficult to forecast them overall.

