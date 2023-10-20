UCF vs. Oklahoma prediction, odds and picks - October 21 | NCAAF season 2023

We have an exhilarating Big 12 game on Week 8 happening on Saturday afternoon as the UCF Knights face off against the sixth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners.

The Knights (3-3, 0-2 in Big 12) have been playing well and are on a three-game losing streak after a 51-22 road loss against the Kansas Jayhawks on Oct. 7. The Sooners are undefeated thus far (6-0, 3-0) and are coming off a 34-30 neutral site win against the Texas Longhorns 34-30 on Oct. 7.

UCF vs. Oklahoma Match Details

Fixture: UCF Knights (3-3, 0-3) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (6-0, 3-0)

Date and Time: October 21, 2023, at 12 p.m. EST

Venue: Memorial Stadium

UCF vs. Oklahoma Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline UCF Knights +19 (-110) Over 66 (-110) +800 Oklahoma Sooners -19 (-110) Under 66 (-110) -1350

UCF vs. Oklahoma Picks

The Knights have been one of the premier rushing attacks in college football as they rank third in the nation with 246.3 rushing yards per game up to this point. Senior running back RJ Harvey has been doing extremely well as he has 89 rushing attempts for 511 yards (5.7 yards per carry) with six rushing touchdowns. Harvey is averaging 18.5 rushing attempts in his previous two games so he should step up and hit the over on his rushing yards in this game.

The Sooners have been one of the top passing teams in Division I as they are sitting in fourth place with 341.2 passing yards per game. Senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been doing incredibly well as he is 141-of-195 (72.3 completion percentage) for 1,878 yards with 16 touchdowns and two interceptions. He has thrown for 10 touchdowns in his last four games and should have the over hit in this game against a lesser defense here.

UCF vs. Oklahoma Key Injuries

UCF

Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee - Knee (Questionable)

Tight end Jordan Davis - Undisclosed (OUT)

Oklahoma

Wide receiver Andrel Anthony - Knee (OUT)

Quarterback Davis Beville - Knee (OUT)

Tight end Kade McIntyre - Undisclosed (OUT)

Defensive back Justin Harrington - Knee (OUT)

Tight end Kaden Helms - Knee (OUT)

Defensive back Jayden Rowe - Undisclosed (OUT)

Linebacker Phil Picciotti - Undisclosed (OUT)

Wide receiver DJ Graham - Undisclosed (OUT)

UCF vs. Oklahoma Head to Head

These two teams have never played against one another so this will be interesting to see how they match up against one another.

UCF vs. Oklahoma Prediction

The Oklahoma Sooners are one of the best teams in college football for a reason and it will be interesting to see how they play against the UCF Knights. Both teams had an extended break as they have not played since Oct. 7 but Dillon Gabriel should light it up in this matchup. Oklahoma has been dominant and should be able to win the Big 12 Conference and should improve to 7-0 with a dominant win here.

Prediction: Oklahoma Sooners -19