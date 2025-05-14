UCLA star Nico Iamaleava sends a lighthearted appeal to Ilia Topuria ahead of Charles Oliveira showdown

Nico Iamaleava is one of the most talked-about figures in college football after his move from Tennessee to UCLA ahead of the 2025 season. While preparing for his Bruins debut, he is watching the UFC. The collegiate football star is eyeing a blockbuster matchup between Charles Oliveira and Ilia Topuria for the vacant UFC lightweight title.

Ahead of the bout, Iamaleava shared Oliveira's fight announcement post on his Instagram stories with a plea to Topuria. Iamaleava captioned the repost,

"Please don't knock him out too 😂"

UCLA star Nico Iamaleava sends a lighthearted warning to Ilia Topuria ahead of Charles Oliveira showdown

Iamaleava is one of the many UFC fans who'll be tuning in to UFC 317 to see a phenomenal clash of styles. Charles Oliveira is a submission artist who has submitted more fighters than anyone else in the UFC. Topuria is an excellent power puncher who has knocked out featherweight legends Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski in his last two bouts.

Odds Shark has Topuria as a -350 favorite to take home the lightweight belt, while Oliveira is at +285. The bookmakers seem to believe that Topuria's power will be too much for the fleet-footed Oliveira.

Nico Iamaleava set for first season at UCLA

When Nico Iamaleava isn't watching the UFC, the dual-threat quarterback is preparing for college football action. Iamaleava enters a new terrain following his transfer from the Tennessee Volunteers to the UCLA Bruins.

He will forever be a part of Tennessee's illustrious history, having guided the team to its first college football playoffs appearance. However, leaving the program during the subsequent offseason will surely put a spotlight on him during the upcoming campaign.

Iamaleava is joining a program that ended the 2024 season with a 5-7 record. There's a lot of room for improvement, and that's why the UCLA top brass sanctioned his addition. Hence, you can expect the program to try to surround Iamaleava with protection and offensive weapons.

Furthermore, the 2025 season can make or mar Iamaleava's NFL dreams. A sensational showing could make him a potential first-round pick in the 2026 draft, but a less-than-stellar outing could prompt analysts to further critique his decision to swap the SEC for the Big Ten.

