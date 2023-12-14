UCLA vs Boise State Prediction, Odds and Picks - Dec. 16 | LA Bowl

The UCLA Bruins are set to play the Boise State Broncos in the LA Bowl on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

UCLA (7-5) is coming off a 33-7 loss to Cal in their final regular season game. Boise State (8-5) won the Mountain West Conference with a 44-20 victory over UNLV Rebels.

UCLA vs Boise State: Game Details

Matchup: UCLA Bruins (7-5) vs Boise State (8-5)

Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. ETS

Venue: SoFi Stadium

UCLA vs Bruins: Betting Odds

Spread

UCLA -4 (-110)

Boise State +4 (-110)

Moneyline

UCLA -192

Boise State +160

Total

Over 49 (-110)

Under 49 (-110)

UCLA vs Boise State: Picks

UCLA will be without starting quarterback Dante Moore who's in the transfer portal. Hence the Bruins will likely dummy down their passing game. UCLA will most likely feature short passes and screens, and Logan Loya will be featured heavily so take him to go over 50.5 receiving yards. Loya went over this number in three of his last five games.

Boise State, meanwhile, has a great running game which is led by Ashton Jeanty who has been one of the nation's best running backs. Jeanty rushed for 153 yards on 21 carries in the Mountain West Conference championship game.

Jeanty will once again get plenty of carries so take him to go over 80.5 rushing yards in this matchup. Jeanty has gone over that number in his last three games and in eight of the 12 games this season.

UCLA vs Boise State: Head-to-head

UCLA is 1-0 all-time against with the lone matchup coming in 1999, as the Bruins won 38-7 on the road.

Players not playing

With bowl games, several players sit out for the NFL Draft or transfer portal and the LA Bowl is no different.

UCLA

Laiatu Latu, EDGE (NFL Draft)

Kamari Ramsey, DB (transfer portal)

William Nimmo, S (transfer portal)

Jake Wiley, iOL (transfer portal)

Dante Moore, QB (transfer portal)

Carsen Ryan, TE (transfer portal)

Keegan Jones, WR (transfer portal)

Kam Brown, WR (transfer portal)

John Humphrey, CB (transfer portal)

Boise State

Kivon Wright, EDGE (transfer portal)

Taylen Green, QB (transfer portal)

Keenan McCaddy, S (transfer portal)

Eric McAlister, WR (transfer portal)

UCLA vs Boise State: Prediction

Although UCLA won't have Dante Moore, the Bruins will have the crowd advantage which will play a big role on Boise State's offense.

UCLA's defense should be able to slow down the Broncos' passing game and keep the offense in check. Even without Dante Moore, UCLA has the better offense, as Boise State is rather one-dimensional, which might hinder them here.

Prediction: UCLA wins by a touchdown.

