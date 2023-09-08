UCLA vs. San Diego State Prediction & Betting Tips - September 9 | College Football Week 2

UCLA goes on the road to play San Diego State on Saturday, September 9, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

UCLA is coming off a 27-13 win over Coastal Carolina in Week 1. In the game, the Bruins used both quarterbacks as Dante Moore was 7-of-12 for 143 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Ethan Garbers was 10-of-17 for one touchdown and two interceptions.

With both quarterbacks playing, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly revealed Collin Schlee will see snaps as all three quarterbacks will play, as the Bruins believe that is the best chance to win.

“We want to win games," Kelly said. "That’s everything we do, and our decisions are made on winning football games, so we’ll see how that expresses itself.”

Meanwhile, San Diego State beat Ohio 20-13 in Week 0 and Idaho State 36-28 in Week 1. The Aztecs are led by quarterback Jalen Mayden, who had 132 rushing yards on eight carries and two touchdowns. He only threw for 87 yards on 13 completions.

UCLA vs. San Diego State head-to-head

UCLA and San Diego State have played 23 times, and the Bruins have dominated the head-to-head series.

The last time the schools met was in 2005, when the Aztecs beat the Bruins, but overall, the series is 21-1-1 for UCLA. They had won the previous 19 meetings, with a tie in the 1924 contest.

UCLA is 8-0-1 in the matchup in games on the road.

UCLA vs. San Diego State Prediction

UCLA likely playing three quarterbacks makes this game interesting, but the Bruins are massive 14.5-point favorites and are -625 on the moneyline.

On paper, UCLA is the much better team, and Chip Kelly will ride the hot hand at quarterback. They are solid on defense and will have to check Jalen Mayden, who is more of a running quarterback.

UCLA has a great running defense, and they averaged just 133.5 rushing yards allowed per game in 2022. Then, in Week 1, they only allowed 56 rushing yards against Coastal Carolina.

Prediction: UCLA 37, San Diego State 20

UCLA & San Diego State Betting Tips

