UCLA vs USC prediction, odds and picks - November 18 | NCAAF season 2023

We have an exciting Week 12 Pac-12 matchup taking place on Saturday afternoon as the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans are ready to battle.

The Bruins (6-4, 3-4 in Pac-12) are struggling lately as they are on a two-game losing streak after a 17-7 home loss against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday. The Trojans (7-4, 5-3) also are disappointing as they lost their previous two games, including Saturday's 36-27 road loss against the Oregon Ducks.

UCLA vs. USC match details

Fixture: UCLA Bruins (6-4, 3-4) vs. USC Trojans (7-4, 5-3)

Date and Time: November 18, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California

UCLA vs. USC betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline UCLA Bruins +6.5 (-110) Over 65.5 (-110) +215 USC Trojans -6.5 (-110) Under 65.5 (-110) -265

UCLA vs. USC picks

The UCLA Bruins have been an electric offense running the football, as they are 13th in the sport with 202.4 rushing yards per game.

Junior running back Carson Steele has been doing very well this season as he has 143 rushing attempts for 745 yards (5.2 yards per carry) with six rushing touchdowns. With his rushing yards decreasing in each of the previous five weeks, it feels like Steele has hit the freshman wall so go with the under in his rushing yards.

The USC Trojans have been one of the best offensive programs as they are fifth in the nation with 324.8 passing yards per game.

Junior quarterback Caleb Williams has been having a phenomenal season as he is 235-of-346 (67.9 completion percentage) for 3,249 yards with 29 touchdowns to four interceptions. With six touchdown passes in his previous three games, go with the over in Williams' touchdown passes as he should be able to do well against this Bruins' pass-defense.

UCLA vs. USC key injuries

UCLA

Linebacker Ale Kaho - Leg (OUT)

Quarterback Collin Schlee - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Quarterback Dante Moore - Head (Questionable)

USC

Wide receiver Raleek Brown - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Michael Jackson III - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Makai Brown - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Cornerback Jacobe Covington - Undisclosed (OUT)

Safety Zion Branch - Knee (OUT)

Defensive lineman Korey Foreman - Undisclosed (OUT)

UCLA vs. USC head-to-head

These Pac-12 rivals, who both head to the Big Ten after the season, have a lot of previous matchups as this is game number 91 between these programs. USC holds a 50-33-7 all-time record and won the most

UCLA vs. USC prediction

This USC Trojans offense should be able to score a bunch of points as they have shown the ability to dominate. With Chip Kelly on the hot seat for UCLA, things are collapsing for the Bruins before they head to the Big Ten Conference after the season. Go with the best offensive team to cover the spread at home here.

Prediction: USC Trojans -6.5