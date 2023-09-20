UCLA vs. Utah prediction and betting tips - September 23 | College football week 4

We have a battle of ranked Pac-12 foes squaring off to kick off the conference schedule on Saturday afternoon inside Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, as the 22nd-ranked UCLA Bruins will face off against the 11th-ranked Utah Utes.

Both teams are undefeated entering this game with a 3-0 record. The Bruins are coming off a massive 59-7 home win last Saturday against the NC Central Eagles while the Utes picked up a 31-7 home win against the Weber State Wildcats last Saturday.

UCLA vs. Utah head-to-head and key numbers

The two teams have squared off 20 times in all competitions. The Bruins lead the all-time series 12-8 after they picked up a 42-32 home win last season

UCLA is 2-1 against the spread this season

Utah is 1-1-1 against the spread this season

The over has hit in eight of the previous 12 Bruins games

The under has hit in eight of the last 14 Utes games

UCLA vs Utah prediction

The offense of the UCLA Bruins has been off to a great start, scoring 40.3 points on 527 total yards per game. Freshman quarterback Dante Moore is doing well with 32-of-51 (62.7 completion percentage) for 615 yards with seven touchdowns and an interception. However, the program has been depending on the running game with junior running back Carson Steele who has 30 rushes for 243 yards (8.1 yards per carry) with two rushing touchdowns and seven receptions for 50 yards (7.1 yards per catch) with a touchdown reception.

The defense has been spectacular, giving up 10 points on 278.7 total yards per game. UCLA's defense is doing very well with 10 sacks, six interceptions, six pass deflections, two forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries.

Utah has been doing a decent job offensively, averaging 25 points on 357 total yards per game. With the question surrounding the availability of quarterback Cameron Rising, it will be interesting to see the starting quarterback. However, junior wide receiver Money Parks has been playing very well with eight receptions for 138 yards (17.2 yards per catch), with a pair of touchdown grabs.

This Utes defense has also been dominating early this year, allowing 10.3 points on 270.7 total yards per game. Junior safety Cole Bishop has been a star of the program on this side of the field with 17 tackles (14 solo, three assisted), two sacks, one forced fumble, one interception and a pass deflection.

Prediction: UCLA 24-16

UCLA vs. Utah betting tips

Tip 1: Result - UCLA to win

Tip 2: Points - Over/Under 51 Points - Under 51 points

Tip 3: At least 10.5 points to be scored in the first half by UCLA - Yes

Tip 4: Carson Steele over/under 75.5 rushing yards - Over