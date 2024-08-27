UConn Football Tickets: Where to buy Week 1 game tickets, details, location and more 

The UConn Huskies are getting ready for the 2024 college football season to kick off and there is a sense of excitement in the air for the program. After struggling and finishing 3-9 on the season, there is a glass-half-full situation as they won the final two games.

In Week 1, the Huskies are on the road as they take on the Maryland Terrapins on Aug. 31.

Here's a closer look at everything you need to know about the Week 1 game and how you could be in the building:

Where to buy tickets for UConn vs Maryland game?

Tickets to see the UConn Huskies take on the Maryland Terrapins in Week 1 action are available for purchase on secondary ticketing websites, such as SeatGeek, Ticketmaster and Vivid Seats. The cheapest ticket available on Vivid Seats is currently going for just $2.

How to watch UConn vs Maryland

If you are not able to travel to SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland, there are still ways you can watch all of the action. This game will be televised on FS1 for people watching on linear television. The non-conference action is also going to be available on streaming platforms such as the Fox Sports App, YouTube TV, Sling and YouTube TV.

On the television call will be play-by-play announcer Connor Onion and former Oregon coach Mark Helfrich providing the color commentary for the game.

When was the last time UConn Huskies faced Maryland Terrapins?

The 2024 opening game of the season is only the third time UConn and Maryland have faced off on the gridiron. Furthermore, this is only the second time they will play inside SECU Stadium.

The first game between these teams took place on Sept. 15, 2012, when the Huskies were able to secure a 24-21 road win. They played the following season a day shy of the anniversary of their first meeting, this time at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. The Terrapins came out victorious that time, winning 32-21.

Who do you think will win this Week 1 matchup between the UConn Huskies and Maryland Terrapins? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

