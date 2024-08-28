Arkansas football tickets: Where to buy Week 1 game tickets, details, location and more

The Arkansas Razorbacks are getting ready for the 2024 college football season and they are facing off against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Thursday, August 29 at 7:30 PM ET inside War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas. The Razorbacks had a brutal 2023 season as they finished 4-8 despite starting the season with two consecutive victories.

This is going to be a game that people do not want to miss so let's discuss everything you need to know about this matchup.

Where to buy tickets for Arkansas Pine-Bluff vs. Arkansas game?

If you are in the area and want to be inside War Memorial Stadium to not miss any of the action, some tickets are still available. Tickets for this Week 1 clash are on sale in the secondary markets and the cheapest ticket currently is on sale for $26. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, VividSeats and other secondary ticketing platforms.

How to watch Arkansas Pine-Bluff vs. Arkansas

The game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions will be on linear television as well as streaming. The game will be telecast on ESPNU for television audiences and is also available to be streamed on ESPN+, YouTube TV, Sling and Hulu + Live Sports.

The game will see play-by-play commentator Jay Alter and analyst Rocky Boiman on the call for this matchup.

When was the last time Arkansas Razorbacks faced the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions?

This game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions is only the second-ever meeting between the two schools. The only other game took place on October 23, 2021, where the Razorbacks were able to secure a dominant 45-3 win at a neutral site in a game where Arkansas scored 17 points in the first quarter and 28 in the second.

