UConn vs. Tennessee prediction, odds and picks - November 4 | NCAAF season 2023

We have an interesting non-conference matchup in Week 10 of the college football season as the UConn Huskies travel to Neyland Stadium against the 19th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.

The Huskies are not doing well (1-7), riding a two-game losing streak after a 21-14 road loss against the Boston College Eagles on Saturday. The Vols (6-2), meanwhile, are coming off a 33-27 road win over the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday.

UConn vs Tennessee Match Details

Fixture: UConn Huskies (1-7) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (6-2)

Date and Time: Nov. 4, 2023, at 12 p.m. EST

Venue: Neyland Stadium

UConn vs Tennessee Betting Odds

Team Spread Total UConn Huskies +35.5 (-112) Over 53 (-110) Tennessee Volunteers -35.5 (-108) Under 53 (-110)

UConn vs Tennessee Picks

The Huskies have been struggling offensively and need to get better passing the football, as they're are 113th in college football with 181.0 passing yards per game.

Quarterback junior Ta'Quan Roberson has been struggling under center, as he's 115-of-199 (57.8 completion percentage) for 1,275 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. With five passing touchdowns in his last five games, go with the under in passing touchdowns against one of the top defenses in the country.

The Volunteers, meanwhile, have been imposing their will running the football this season, as they're seventh with 221.8 rushing yards per contest. Running back junior Jaylen Wright has been on a tear this year.

He has had 713 rushing yards on 102 attempts (7.0 yards per carry) with a pair of rushing touchdowns, grabbing 18 passes for 104 yards (5.8 yards per reception). With 120+ rushing yards in three of his last four games, go with the over on his rushing yards in this game.

UConn vs Tennessee Key Injuries

UConn

Running back Victor Rosa - Ankle (Questionable)

Tight end Alex Honig - Knee (OUT)

Quarterback Joe Fagnano - Shoulder (OUT)

Tennessee

Defensive back Kamal Hadden - Shoulder (OUT)

Running back Desean Bishop - Ankle (OUT)

Defensive back Christian Charles - Ankle (OUT)

Wide receiver Bru McCoy - Ankle (OUT)

Linebacker Kwauze Garland - Undisclosed (OUT)

Linebacker Keenan Pili - Upper Body (OUT)

UConn vs Tennessee Head-to-Head

This game will be the first time that the Huskies and the Volunteers face off against the other.

UConn vs Tennessee Prediction

The Volunteers have been one of the best programs in college football while the Huskies have been awful this season.

The Huskies have allowed 30.2 points in their last five games. so the Volunteers should take advantage with superior talent and a dominant rushing attack. Go with Tennessee to dominate, being the far better team.

Prediction: Volunteers -35.5