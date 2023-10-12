UMass vs. Penn State prediction, odds, and picks - Oct. 14

UMass Minutemen head to Penn State to play the Nittany Lions on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

UMass is currently 1-6 on the season as the Minutemen won its first game in Week 0 against the New Mexico State. Since then, they have lost six straight games including a 41-24 loss to Toldeo last weekend. Penn State, meanwhile, is a perfect 5-0 and coming off a 41-13 rout over Northwestern.

The Nittany Lions are set to play Ohio State next week which is a massive game for both of their chances to win the Big 10.

UMass vs. Penn State Match Details

Fixture: UMass Minutemen (1-6) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0)

Date & Time: Saturday, Oct. 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Venue: Beaver Stadium.

UMass vs. Penn State Betting Odds

Spread

UMass +42.5 (-110)

Penn State -42.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Not available due to too high of a spread.

Total

Over 56.5 (-110)

Under 56.5 (-110)

UMass vs. Penn State Picks

UMass enters Penn State as gigantic underdogs and the game likely won't even be close from the opening minutes.

In a game like this, the odds on props - if they become available - will be juiced quite a bit. But, taking Drew Allar on his over-touchdown passes is one bet to take, as the Nittany Lions should be able to score several touchdowns.

As well, one of the lone bright spots for UMass is running back Kay'Ron Adams who will get a ton of carries, so take the over on his rushing yards.

UMass vs. Penn State head-to-head

This will be just the second time ever the two schools are set to play each other in football.

They first met in 2014 with Penn State winning 48-7 as the Nittany Lions tallied 464 total yards, including 228 on the ground.

This game will also serve as Penn State's homecoming.

UMass vs. Penn State prediciton

Penn State gets a very favorable game this week, but this could be a bit of a look-ahead spot for the Nittany Lions who play Ohio State next weekend.

However, even if Penn State isn't fully focused on this game, the Nittany Lions will be able to cruise to a win. Penn State's offense is too good for UMass who won't be able to deal with Drew Allar and the wide receivers.

Prediction: Penn State wins in a blowout, and possibly a shutout.