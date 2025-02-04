UNC Football Recruiting: Top 3 players Bill Belichick expects to secure to the class of 2025 on Signing Day

North Carolina has had an unusual offseason and that will extend to signing day. After hiring Bill Belichick, the Tar Heels are going down to the wire on recruiting. While most programs have signed most or all of their prospects in December, the program is expected to add at least 10 more signees during the February signing day.

UNC signed 11 players in December and has been active in the transfer portal. However, the late signees will boost its recruiting profile. The Tar Heels are 10th in the ACC in recruiting per 247Sports but the signing day crew will jump North Carolina. Here are the top three signees the Tar Heels are expected to add.

Top 3 UNC recruits expected to sign on February 2025 Signing Day

The 2025 UNC recruiting class will be an interesting mix of players who chose UNC under coach Mack Brown and those who came under Belichick. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

3. Kenedy Uzoma, WR

Uzoma is a three-star recruit from Maryland. He committed to Minnesota, but after the hiring of Belichick, he flipped to the Tar Heels. He is an intriguing prospect because of his 6-foot-5 size.

However, Uzoma is still raw. He was ranked as the No. 29 recruit in Maryland and the No. 1,017 prospect in the 2025 class, per 247Sports. Still, size can't be coached, and the big, athletic target could end up being a star in Chapel Hill, even if it takes time.

2. Tyler Houser, LB

A three-star prospect from New Jersey, Houser is an interesting prospect. He signed with Wake Forest in December, but the Demon Deacons had a coaching change, and Houser was released from his letter of intent. He has since committed to UNC and Belichick.

Houser is 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds. He was the No. 20 prospect in New Jersey and No. 880 nationally, per 247Sports. A multi-sport athlete who also excels in track and baseball, Houser has excellent fundamentals but will have to adjust to the speed of college football.

1. Au'tori Newkirk, QB

Newkirk could be a difference-maker for the Tar Heels. He slipped under the radar but was considered a four-star prospect by 247Sports. Newkirk posted excellent stats in Virginia, but at lower competition, wasn't always noticed by recruiters.

Newkirk's skillset could be intriguing at UNC. He's more of a passer than a runner, but has been solid in both phases and could be a factor in the UNC QB situation for years to come. He is perhaps Belichick's first big recruiting win; however, he's likely to not be the last.

What do you think of UNC's potential late additions? Share your take below in our comments section!

