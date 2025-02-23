UNC returning players 2025: Top 5 athletes who will return to Bill Belichick's squad ft. Amare Campbell

The UNC Tar Heels have undergone many changes this offseason, but none were bigger than legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick being named the program's new coach. His addition has had a profound impact on UNC's culture.

Notably, when Belichick's hiring was announced, several players exited the transfer portal and opted to stay with the Tar Heels. The eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach's presence could have a huge positive impact on young players at North Carolina. These are five top players returning to the Tar Heels next season.

Top five players returning to UNC next season

#1 Amare Campbell

After initially entering the transfer portal, sophomore linebacker Amare Campbell decided to stay at UNC. He made the decision shortly after the news that Bill Belichick would be the team's next coach.

As a sophomore, Campbell was the team's second-leading tackler with 76 total tackles, including 45 solo efforts, two passes defended, 6.5 sacks and one forced fumble. He should be a driving force on the defensive line next season.

#2 Davion Gause

Playing behind Omarion Hampton last season, running back Davion Gause did not have many opportunities to shine in his rookie season. However, he still managed 67 carries for 326 yards and four TDs, which ranked second on the team. With Hampton headed to the NFL, Gause could play a big role for UNC next season.

#3 Aidan Banfield

Offensive lineman Aidan Banfield entered the transfer portal after a strong freshman season, but like Campbell, he withdrew after Bill Belichick was hired. Banfield started as a freshman and is only expected to improve as he grows into the role and matures as a football player in 2025.

#4 Chris Culliver

In his sophomore season, wide receiver Chris Culliver did not have much of an opportunity to shine. Several top players, including J.J. Jones, took away his game time. However, the wide receiver room is clearing up a bit in 2025, and as a result, Culliver should have more opportunities.

Culliver showed his abilities as a kickoff returner in 2024 and should have more chances to showcase his receiving skills in 2025 with many veterans leaving the team.

#5 Beau Atkinson

Defensive lineman Beau Atkinson took a big step forward in his sophomore season, registering 35 total tackles, including 24 solo efforts and 7.5 sacks. He is expected to take on a much larger role in his junior season with Bill Belichick leading the team.

