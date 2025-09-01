UNC vs TCU Prediction & Betting Tips - September 1 | College Football Week 1

Chapel Hill town is gearing up for one of the most anticipated College Football games of the season as North Carolina Tar Heels takes on the TCU Horned Frogs in the final game of Week 1. The game is scheduled for Sep. 1, 8 p.m. ET at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

UNC vs TCU Prediction

The anticipation for the game has been building since the third-most-winning coach in NFL history, Bill Belichick, became the head coach at North Carolina in December.

The six-time Super Bowl champion boasts a resume not rivaled by many as he holds a 302-165 coaching record in the NFL, making him the third-most-winning coach in NFL history. However, the former New England Patriots coach could be in for for rough debut in Chapel Hill.

While Belichick has a superior coaching experience, TCU's Sonny Dykes has a much more settled squad at his disposal as the Tar Heels have made 40 additions since spring and 70 in total.

TCU also has a strong season to build on as they finished 9-4, 6-3 in the Big 12. Josh Hoover, who is expected to be the starting quarterback for TCU, completed 66.5% of his passes for 3,949 yards and 27 touchdowns with 11 interceptions last season, making him a big threat for UNC's defense.

Expect the Horned Frogs to ride on Hoover and Eric McAlister's offensive display to edge the hosts in their season opener.

UNC vs TCU Betting Tips

The TCU Horned Frogs are facored at -3.5 by oddmakers with an over/under of 54.5. TCU is an above-average team with a consistent offense that likes to start quickly.

The money line for TCU is at -175, while it is +145 for North Carolina, per BetMGM.

UNC vs TCU Head-to-Head

The two teams have not clashed in nearly three decades with the last contest between them being in 1997. TCU has still to get one over against North Carolina, who are 3-0 in their meetings.

However, things could change this season as the Horned Frogs were 4-2 on the road last season, compared to the Tar Heels' 3-4 record at home last year. This could be the perfect opportunity to end their duck against UNC by catching Bill Belichick's transitioning team by surprise.

