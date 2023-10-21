UNC vs. Virginia football predictions, odds, and picks - Oct. 21

The North Carolina Tar Heels host the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

UNC is currently 6-0 to begin the season and is ranked 10th in the country. Virginia, meanwhile, is 1-5 and coming off their first win of the season two weeks ago, as last week was a bye for them.

The Tar Heels are still in the running to win the ACC and potentially get into the college football playoff.

UNC vs. Virginia: Match Details

Fixture: UNC Tar Heels (6-0) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (1-5)

Date & Time: Saturday, Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium.

UNC vs. Virginia Betting Odds

Spread

UNC -23.5 (-110)

Virginia +23.5 (-110)

Moneyline

UNC -2100

Virginia +1100

Total

Over 57 (-112)

Under 57 (-112)

UNC vs. Virginia Picks

The UNC Tar Heels are one of the best offenses in college football and have scored 30+ points in all six of their games and 40+ in four of them. With that, take Drake Maye over 2.5 passing touchdowns at +110. Maye has gone over this number in two of his last three games but plays a bad Virginia defense.

The other pick is to take UNC -6.5 in the first quarter. The Cavaliers have struggled on both ends of the ball as the Tar Heels should get out to an early lead and cruise to the win.

UNC vs. Virginia head-to-head

The UNC Tar Heels and Virginia Cavaliers first met in 1892 with Virginia winning 30-18.

The Tar Heels lead the all-time series 65-59-5, with UNC also being on a two-year win streak. UNC is 6-4 in the last 10 years against Virginia, while the two-game win streak snapped a four-game losing skid from 2017 until 2020.

UNC vs. Virginia prediction

The UNC Tar Heels have one of the best offenses in football and that should show in this matchup.

Drake Maye should be able to carve up this Virginia Cavaliers' defense which has struggled. Virginia's offense also won't be able to keep up with UNC's high-potent offense.

The Tar Heels will get out to an early lead and cruise to a blowout victory.

Prediction: Tar Heels blow out Virginia.

